LAS VEGAS — A season that started with so much promise and high expectations for Boise State’s first NCAA Tournament win in program history now seemingly will end with a third NIT appearance in the past five years.
Boise State’s late-season slide continued Thursday with an 89-82 loss to Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
Needing a win to help strengthen its case for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Broncos instead suffered a fourth straight defeat that likely will put them on the wrong side of the cut line come Sunday.
The worst part? Boise State has to stay in Las Vegas until learning its fate on Selection Sunday due to testing protocols for the NCAA Tournament. Three days to sit around the hotel and wonder what went happened in a two-week stretch that put the Broncos from a near-lock to landing a spot in the Big Dance to a team probably destined for the NIT.
“That’s a hard, hard thing for these guys to go through,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “It was just kind of the perfect storm of some things that happened. It was a tough four games, no doubt about it.”
Even after a pair of close losses at San Diego State, the Broncos were in a decent position to make the NCAA Tournament. But then came a loss to the No. 202-ranked team in the NET in Fresno State last Tuesday. The loss dropped the Broncos down into the ‘Last Four In’ category on most bracket projections.
Thursday’s loss to Nevada may have dropped them all the way out.
The Wolf Pack entered ranked No. 98 in the NET and the Broncos were favored by 4.5 points at tipoff. It was a game the Broncos needed to win and should have won based on the computer metrics. But in this tournament, nothing goes as planned for Boise State.
The Broncos dropped to 5-10 all-time in the Mountain West Tournament and went one-and-done for the sixth time in 10 years. Boise State also lost as the better seed (the Broncos were 4th and Nevada was 5th) for the fifth time in the past seven years.
“There’s good teams,” Rice said. “It’s a hard tournament to win. The Mountain West has really good teams and really good coaches and I think it’s more about that.”
The Broncos lost for the third time this season to Nevada and for the same reason as the first two — their inability to stop guards Desmond Cambridge and Grant Sherfield. The two guards combined for 57 points for Nevada on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range.
Cambridge poured in a career-high 31 points while Sherfield had 26.
“Both of them came dialed in,” Rice said. “They were ready to go. They were locked in right from the start.”
Nevada came out on fire in the first half — it made 9 of 13 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes — and led by as many as 12 points in the first half. But the Broncos used a quick 6-0 run to end the half trailing just 51-45, and then scored the first five points of the second half to cut the deficit to 51-50.
But the Wolf Pack responded with a 13-3 run to get the lead back to double digits at 62-52, and the Broncos struggled to cut back into it.
Boise State cut it to six points on multiple occasions and trailed by five at 71-66 with 5:21 to go. But the Broncos couldn’t get any closer and finished with yet another upset loss in Sin City.
Sherfield, Cambridge and center Warren Washington combined for 75 of Nevada’s 89 points.
“We were excited to play and compete, but we played a really good Nevada team,” Boise State senior Derrick Alston Jr. said. “There’s a lot of good teams in this conference and this tournament and Cambridge and Washington and Sherfield all had a great first half. We fought back and clawed to get in it but just couldn’t get enough stops and enough buckets.”
Alston had 16 points for the Broncos, who played without Abu Kigab due to a dislocated shoulder.
Boise State mixed up the starting lineup, putting RayJ Dennis on the bench for the first time all season and giving Devonaire Doutrive his first start. Doutrive had a team-high 17 points, while Dennis had 10.
Emmanuel Akot also moved into the starting lineup in place of Kigab and had 15 points.
Boise State shot 51 percent from the field and made 7 of 18 from 3-point range. The Broncos had been 16-0 this season when scoring at least 73 points.
“We just didn’t ever get over the hump in the second half,” Rice said. “That’s key in a game like that. You have to make a surge and catch them and take the lead at some point and we weren’t able to do that. We were never able to string enough stops in a row.
“These guys wanted it bad. We had a great week of practice and they left everything out there. I don’t fault their effort or anything like that. They came in with everything and I think we got beat by a good team, I know that. That team is going to cause a problem (for San Diego State in the semifinals).”
Rice said the Broncos won’t try to hurry and schedule another nonconference game prior to Sunday to try and help their NCAA Tournament resume. What the Broncos have done to this point will have to stand.
“There’s no time,” Rice said. “You can’t plan for that because we didn’t plan on losing. I don’t see how we could get it done.”
As for whether Boise State had done enough to sneak into the NCAA Tournament?
“I don’t know,” Rice said. “Our whole focus was on today’s game. That’s for you guys to all speculate and figure out. I know we did some great things this season and we were in a good position (a few weeks ago), but a couple possessions here and there can change your whole perspective.”
If Boise State misses the NCAA Tournament but is labeled by the committee as one of the ‘First Four Out’, the Broncos would be on standby to move into the 68-team field should a team have to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols in the first 48 hours after the bracket is released.
At worst the Broncos are likely looking at a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the altered 16-team NIT Tournament, which is being played entirely in Dallas this year. If that’s the best option for the Broncos, Rice confirmed they’d accept a bid to continue playing.
“Oh absolutely we want to keep playing,” Rice said. “We want to end on a better note than what we have and we can do that. I know we can do that. We juggled the lineup a little bit and we’ll adjust to that even more and figure things out. We’ll go down swinging. We want it to end better than how it has, no doubt about it.”
The Selection Show Sunday is slated to start at 4 p.m. on CBS. The NIT field will be announced later Sunday night.