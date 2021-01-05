BOISE — In typical Leon Rice fashion it took an extra minute and a detour into a story about why he choose to walk to school as kid instead of saying he was a New York Yankees fan — his brother had a 1968 Ford Falcon but wouldn’t let non-Yankee fans catch a ride — but Boise State’s 11th-year coach finally confirmed the news Tuesday that fans have been waiting on for weeks.
The Devonaire Doutrive era at Boise State has arrived.
The highly touted Arizona transfer is scheduled to make his debut when the Broncos host Air Force at 9 p.m. Wednesday night on FOX Sports 1.
It’s still unclear why Doutrive missed the past four games against New Mexico and San Jose State because he was originally expected to be eligible at the end of the first semester Dec. 18. But regardless he’s good to go now, and that’s huge news for the Broncos.
“He gives you another guy who can put a ton of pressure on the defense with how he gets into creases and cracks and he can really shoot too,” Rice said. “It’s just another great offensive weapon and with his athleticism I anticipate him being another great defender.”
Doutrive was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 72 ranked player in the class of 2018 when he signed with Arizona. His ESPN scout grade of 85 is the second-highest of any Boise State player in program history. The highest? Current Bronco Emmanuel Akot, also a transfer from Arizona.
The 6-foot-5 Doutrive played parts of two seasons at Arizona. He played in 26 games as a freshman during the 2018-19 season and averaged 3.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range. He had a 10-point, 11-rebound game against Washington State and had nine points, including a buzzer-beating game-winning shot, against Oregon.
Last season he appeared in three games to start the season and averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds before transferring at the end of the first semester. He enrolled at Boise State for the spring semester, but was forced him to sit out the spring semester last season and the fall semester this year due to NCAA transfer rules.
“Devonaire is going to have a huge impact,” Akot said. “I don’t think a lot of people know how good he is. He’s going to make our offense a lot harder to guard because you can’t keep him in front and he’s so dynamic. He can do so many things on the floor.”
Rice has mostly declined comment in recent weeks about what was keeping Doutrive out. He again didn’t get into specifics Tuesday but did confirm it was not a behavioral issue.
“I hate always having to not be able to open up about things and speak the truth about the situation these guys are in but sometimes it’s a privacy concern and those things and I’m bound by outside influences not to say anything,” Rice said. “I always hate that. I apologize for not being able to.
“It was not behavioral. That’s also why I hate to (be quiet) because people start jumping to conclusions and assuming things that aren’t real. It was just a process that you’re not allowed to speed up I guess.”
Rice said playing Air Force is not the ideal game for Doutrive’s debut because the Falcons have a unique style on both ends of the floor. He said it’s anything but a “normal” game when playing Air Force.
“I do want to manage expectations for him and for his own psyche because it’s going to be a big challenge in a game like that when it’s his first game in a year,” Rice said.
Adding Doutrive to the mix is certainly a good thing for Rice and the Broncos. But it also provides quite the challenge for a team on an eight-game winning streak and seemingly playing with great chemistry. Seven players currently are averaging 22-plus minutes per game, but guards like Max Rice, Marcus Shaver Jr. and RayJ Dennis could see a decrease in playing time with Doutrive’s arrival.
"We've already addressed it and talked about what it will be," Rice said. "If this team ends up being very successful, what's one thing they'll say about us - and one thing will be that we had great chemistry.
"Everyone is going to have to sacrifice when you have that many good players. ... The team success comes first and if we hang onto that we'll be really successful. It's a problem for future Leon and we'll see what happens."
Adding another potential starter to the mix for a team already sitting at 4-0 in Mountain West play and receiving votes in both the AP and Coaches polls? It's a great problem to have.