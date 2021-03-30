BOISE — Boise State sophomore point guard RayJ Dennis will transfer, multiple sources told the Idaho Press on Tuesday afternoon.
Dennis started the first 25 games of the season before moving to a reserve role in each of the final three games. He averaged 8.6 points per game, but he struggled down the stretch, scoring in double figures just twice in the final 15 games.
The move is not that surprising given Emmanuel Akot had overtaken Dennis as the starting point guard and likely would have started ahead of him to start next season.
Dennis, a Chicago native, likely will look to find a school closer to home. A new NCAA transfer rule is expected to pass that will allow players a one-time transfer to play immediately at a new school.
The 6-foot-2 Dennis impressed as a freshman, starting 15 games at the end of the season. He single-handedly led the Broncos to a crazy comeback against Utah State when he scored 19 points in the final 3:27 of regulation to help Boise State overcome an 18-point deficit.
He continued that momentum with a hot start this season and averaged 11.6 points in the first 13 games of the year to help the Broncos to a 12-1 start. But his production dropped off severely, and he averaged just 5.9 points in the final 15 games.
Akot took his spot in the starting lineup for the Mountain West Tournament game against Nevada, and stayed there for both NIT games against SMU and Memphis.
Against Memphis in the final game of the year, Dennis struggled to get the ball across half court and finished with three turnovers and two points in 16 minutes.
Dennis joins outgoing senior Derrick Alston Jr. as the two known players departing from the roster.
Boise State now has one known scholarship available for next season, but could have additional spots open should anyone else elect to transfer.
An attempt to reach Dennis for comment was not immediately successful.