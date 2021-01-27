FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a game the social media trolls loved. For Boise State coach Leon Rice and the Broncos? It was one to forget.
The Boise State men’s basketball team saw its program-record 13-game win streak come to a crashing halt Wednesday night with a 78-56 loss at Colorado State.
It was bound to happen at some point, but it was the way it went down — and the opponent — that had the Rice haters out in full force on Twitter.
Boise State cleaned up against the five worst teams in the Mountain West, going 9-0 to start league play. But Wednesday was the Broncos first chance to play one of the top teams and prove their impressive start was legit.
It didn’t go as planned. The Broncos looked out of sorts from the start, falling behind by 15 points at the half and never getting closer than five in the second half in losing for the first time since Nov. 27.
“That’s the crazy thing — you don’t lose a game for two months and you forget how bitter it is to lose,” Rice told the Idaho Press.
Boise State got outrebounded 40-24 — the first since the loss to Houston the Broncos lost the battle on the boards — and they shot just 38.2 percent from the field. Included was just 5 of 23 from 3-point range compared to 8 of 20 from deep from Colorado State, which shot 55.8 percent from the field overall.
Asked what went wrong, Rice said bluntly, “It seemed like everything.”
Colorado State (12-3, 9-2 MW) pulled within a game of Boise State in the standings. The Broncos (13-2, 9-1 MW) hold the top spot over the Rams and Utah State, which makes Friday’s rematch an even bigger game.
Derrick Alston Jr. had 20 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 10, but the rest of Boise State’s roster combined for just 26 points on 10-of-30 shooting. Abu Kigab had just six points and Emmanuel Akot didn’t score and took just two shots in 10 minutes off the bench.
Speaking of the bench, the Broncos had just eight points from reserves and lost 18-8 in bench scoring — a rarity for a team with as much depth as it has shown to have this year.
“We have to look at the film and respond,” Alston said. “We have to come with more fight.”
Boise State started off strong and led 7-2 in the early going, but Colorado State outscored the Broncos 38-18 the rest of the half to lead 40-25 at the break.
The Broncos had played just one game in the previous 13 days coming in, so maybe rust was a factor. But regardless, the 25 points in the first half was their fewest since scoring 19 in the first half of the first game at Houston, and the double-digit deficit was their biggest since the same game.
During the 13-game win streak the Broncos never trailed by more than eight.
“One game doesn’t make or break your season and we know that,” Alston said. “It happens. You win games and lose games. It’s hard to win. We’ll respond for sure. Fortunate enough we get to play them again on Friday and get another crack at them.”
The Broncos made a run to start the second half and appeared poised for another second-half surge. Alston hit a 3-pointer to start the half and his dunk cut the deficit to 44-34 with 17:15 left. After a bucket from RayJ Dennis, Alston hit a 3 from the corner to pull the Broncos to within seven at 46-39 with 14:51 to play.
The Broncos continued to attack and another Alston slam cut the Colorado State lead to 50-45 with 11:40 left.
But Alston went to the bench and Boise State never got any closer. Colorado State led 58-49 when he returned with 8:17 left, and the Rams pushed the lead back to double digits at 60-49 on a put back from Roddy right after he came back in.
“That’s where our depth has helped us because we’ve been able to do that,” Rice said of subbing out the only player having a strong offensive game in the midst of a comeback. “All year long we haven’t got hurt by that. If you leave him out there tired you could have a defensive breakdown and also that’s not fair to him either.
“If we can give him a minute of rest around the media (timeout) that usually helps him a ton, but it seemed like in that minute (the deficit) went from eight to 12 to 14 points and all of a sudden that changes things.”
Boise State got it to 60-52 with 6:26 to play, but Colorado State ended the game on a 18-4 run to hand the Broncos a 22-point drubbing.
Boise State had won the first nine league games by an average of more than 20 points per game. Its only loss was by 10 points to a top-10 team. It was a different story Wednesday — bringing the negative responses from some on social media that Boise State got “exposed” after previously playing an easier schedule.
Those will only grow if the Broncos can’t win Friday’s rematch. But a win? It would keep them in a decent spot in the league race and in their quest for the program’s first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament since 2015.
“Losing sucks no matter how long it’s been,” Rice said. “Our guys don’t like it. You go two months without losing and you’d think it would lessen the pain or how you feel about it, but we feel the same way. That’s the beauty of these guys. Whenever we’ve been challenged we’ve responded and we have a big challenge on Friday.
‘We’ll have to really, really fix some things and play a lot better on Friday.”
Friday's rematch is a late one. Tip off from Fort Collins is scheduled for 9 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports 1.