BOISE — It will go down as maybe the craziest comeback in program history.
A lot of fans that left early will wish they hadn’t, and some will probably lie and say they stayed.
They missed a game for the ages.
Boise State trailed by 18 points with 4:10 to go but amazingly got the game to overtime with a crazy flurry that included five points in the final four seconds and stunned Utah State 88-83 in a game that will be talked about for a long, long time.
"There's a few people that probably left and drove home and will pick up the paper tomorrow and say 'what? No. That didn't happen. They didn't win that game," Boise State coach Leon Rice said.
“Remarkable. Just one of the most remarkable comebacks I’ve ever seen. I've been around it a long, long time and I don't know when I've seen a more perfect, improbable comeback."
Boise State trailed by 19 points in the first half and was down double digits for most of the game. When the Broncos trailed by 18 points with 4:10 left, a large portion of the crowd headed to the exits to beat the traffic.
And who would blame them with how poor the Broncos had been playing? An 18-point deficit in the final four minutes? There was little chance of a comeback.
Think again.
RayJ Dennis scored 19 points in the final 3:27 — his only points of the game — and led the Broncos to an improbable, unthinkable, unbelievable win.
“That’s the craziest game I’ve been a part of, for real,” Justinian Jessup said. “It swings the tide totally. It would have been three losses in a row. That was a huge win. It can’t be stated enough how big that was.”
Dennis had 19 points, Derrick Alston had 19 points and Jessup had 15 for the Broncos, who trailed by 13 at the half.
Boise State had 25 points in the first half. They had 27 in the final 3:37 of regulation.
"It was just crazy," Rice said. "I can’t think of a better win in my 10 years here. … Everything had to go right. If one thing goes wrong, the game is over. But they did everything right. It was remarkable."
Boise State trailed by 19 points at one point, which marks the biggest comeback in 10 seasons under Leon Rice. When they trailed by 18 points late, KenPom.com gave the Broncos a 0.2 percent chance of winning - the second-lowest in college basketball this year behind only the 0.1 percent chance that Stephen F. Austin had before rallying to beat Duke.
The Broncos trailed 66-48 with 3:37 to play when the improbable comeback began.
RJ Williams and Dennis made two free throws each and Dennis hit a 3-pointer to make it 66-55 with 2:51 left.
Williams added a dunk and Dennis hit another 3-pointer to bring the Broncos within 66-60, and then Boise State forced a steal and Max Rice scored on a layup to make it 66-62 with 1:25 remaining.
Sam Merrill hit two free throws to end the 14-0 run, but Dennis banged in another 3-pointer to cut the Utah State lead to 68-65 with 44 seconds left.
"I just got lost in the game and was able to hit shots," Dennis said. "My teammates kept finding me and kept encouraging me. Now my confidence is through the roof. ... I was able to knock them down. The work I've been putting in paid off."
Justin Bean went 1 for 2 at the foul line and Dennis drove the lane and dunked it to somehow bring the Broncos within two at 69-67 with 35 seconds left.
Utah State made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds and appeared to ice the game when Abel Porter’s pair made it 75-70 with 8.9 seconds left.
But that’s when things went from crazy to truly unbelievable.
Dennis drove down and hit another 3-pointer with 3.6 seconds left to make it 75-73. Jessup then stole the inbounds pass under the basket and scored with 1.9m seconds left to tie the game at 75-75.
"I used to do that all the time in middle school where I'd pretend...but I was surprised he threw it to me because I was kind of right there," Jessup said. "I just kind of took it from him and I was right by the basket, so yeah. But a big shot by (Dennis) obviously."
Those still in arena went nuts. Utah State coach Craig Smith stood in disbelief. Social media nearly broke. A game the Broncos trailed by 18 points just 3:37 earlier was somehow headed to overtime.
And there was no chance the Broncos were losing at that point. Boise State dominated the extra period, and Jessup clinched the game with a 3-pointer with one minute left to make it a six-point game.
Utah State went 0 for 3 from the field, had six turnovers and missed a free throw during what will be seen in Logan as an epic collapse.
"You have to credit Boise for making an unbelievable run," Utah State's second-year coach said. "They just made every play down the stretch. We messed some things up but you have to give them credit. They just made a ton of plays.
"We had some senseless and careless turnovers against the press but we gave up 25 points in roughly the last 3 and a half minutes of the game. It's easy to look back and say one stop here or one less turnover here changes the whole thing and it really does. It was about the perfect script for them. Give them credit."
Utah State was the preseason favorite to win the Mountain West, but had lost three of the last four games coming in. The Aggies found their game from the opening tip, scoring 16 seconds into the game and building a 19-point lead in the first half. They never trailed until overtime.
That’s right, the Broncos never led the game until overtime. And they still won.
"When you're down 16 at that point in the game you really don't have anything to lose," senior Marcus Dickinson said. "You have everything to gain. .. Ray hit some big shots and the crowd went crazy and that definitely helped us.
"I'm just so proud of these guys for fighting to the end. We're a really special team and I think all we needed this season was to get over that hump. Once we get over that hump we're going to be a really special team."
The first half was ugly. Really ugly. The Broncos made just two field goals during a span of more than 12 minutes in the first half as Utah State pushed the lead to 19 points at 38-19.
Boise State used a 12-0 spread across both halves to cut the deficit to 38-31 but the Aggies scored four straight points on one possession, two from Neemias Queta and two more from Brock Miller on a putback on Queta’s missed free throw, to get the lead back into double digits at 42-31.
Boise State got to within 47-38 on an and-one from Williams with 13:17 left, but Utah State got a quick bucket from Merrill to make it 49-38.
The Aggies pushed the lead to 18 points on a pair of free throws from Justin Bean with 4:10 left.
The rest is history.
"That was exactly my game plan. I said let's get down 16 with three and a half to go and then we'll surprise them. They'll never suspect us," Rice joked.
"That's a great, great win. We've had some great wins over the years, but that one was pretty special."