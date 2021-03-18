It was almost painful irony that the Boise State men’s basketball team was playing its NIT opener against SMU on the same night as the NCAA Tournament kicked off with the First Four games in Indianapolis.
The Broncos would have rather been there, playing for the ultimate prize in the Big Dance instead of the other tournament in Frisco, Texas. Fans in Bronco Nation criticized the Broncos in recent days, saying the season was a failure because they didn’t make the Big Dance.
Boise State showed up Thursday night against SMU eager to still make something of the disappointing finish and script a new narrative about the 2020-21 Broncos. At least for one night, they did just that.
Mladen Armus had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Emmanuel Akot had 17 points and Devonaire Doutrive grabbed a loose ball and scored with 10.1 seconds left to give the Broncos a 85-84 win over SMU in the opening round of the NIT at Comerica Center.
The Broncos advance to play either No. 1 seed Memphis or No. 4 seed Dayton on March 25 in the quarterfinals.
“It’s a huge deal,” Akot said. “This time last year we weren’t even able to play basketball so just to have the opportunity to play basketball, the sport we all love and grew up playing and having the chance to win a championship in something, is important.
“We were upset we didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, but we know the NIT is something special and we’re going to make the most of it.”
The Broncos did just that, especially early. They roared out to a 30-9 lead thanks to 8-of-10 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, and held a 48-42 advantage at the break.
But SMU battled back and took a 84-83 lead on a bucket from Yor Anei with 40 seconds left.
Akot fired a 3-pointer with the shot clock dwindling, and Armus tipped the ball towards Doutrive. The Arizona transfer grabbed the ball and scored with 10.1 seconds left to put the Broncos up 85-84. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw — giving the Mustangs a chance to win it in the final seconds.
But a crazy scramble led to SMU being unable to get a shot off and the ball going out of bounds to the Broncos with one second left as Boise State picked up its first postseason win since 2017.
“I’m just so proud of our guys and the way they battled,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “I was so proud of the way they shared the ball and they moved it. We looked like a really good basketball team, especially to start the game.
“It was what you hoped for in a postseason game. Half these teams will be done by the time we play again and now we’ll be one of the last 30 or 40 standing.”
Derrick Alston Jr. and Marcus Shaver Jr. each had 13 points for the Broncos, while Doutrive had 10 points. Boise State made 14 of 29 shots from 3-point range (48.3%) and shot 50.8% overall from the field on 30-of-59 shooting.
Boise State also won the rebounding battle 31-28.
The Broncos had lost four games in a row coming in to fall from a near NCAA Tournament lock to a team stuck playing in the NIT. But they looked energized and motivated from the start, pulling it out late to extend their season for at least one more game.
“We know we’re a really good team and we have some pride on our team,” Akot said. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but we have an opportunity now and we’re going to make the most of it.”
Boise State made 10 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half and led 48-42 at the break.
The Broncos got off to a crazy start and led 14-0 after two 3-pointers from Shaver, 3s from Akot and Alston and a bucket from Lukas Milner.
Boise State led 19-3 after a 3-pointer from Doutrive and pushed the lead to 30-9 on back-to-back 3s from Akot and Doutrive with 11:04 left.
But SMU started clawing back in the game and used a 17-3 run to cut the Boise State lead to 35-29 with 3:53 left.
The teams traded baskets and the Broncos led just 44-42 before a pair of free throws from Armus and a bucket at the buzzer from RayJ Dennis put Boise State up by six at the break.
SMU battled back and continued to pressure the Broncos in the second half, but the Mustangs actually only led for 51 seconds. But much of that came in the final minute, when the Broncos needed — and got — the clutch putback from Doutrive.
“It’s a dream,” Doutrive said. “Everybody as a kid wants to hit the game winner and it’s a big moment for our team and we got the job done.”
After 10 days on the road, Boise State gets to return to Boise for a much needed break Friday. But they are thankful to be heading back to Dallas early next week to continue their run in the NIT.
“These guys realized ‘hey we can still go do something special’,” Rice said. “That’s what they want to do. And if they didn’t tonight, we would have gotten our hats handed to us.
“It’s a credit to our guys to finish that one because that was a tough one .... Everything doesn’t go as planned and everything doesn’t go perfect, but they always battle and always respond and I love that about them. For these guys to step up and get it done in a high-level game, I couldn’t be more proud of them.”