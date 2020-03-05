LAS VEGAS - Barely a week after playing maybe its worst game of the season, the Boise State men's basketball team returned to play the same team in the same building.
The Broncos won the game that mattered.
RJ Williams had 23 points and 15 rebounds and Justinian Jessup had 19 points and hit some key free throws down the stretch as the No. 5 seeded Broncos upset No. 4 seed UNLV 67-61 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
Boise State (20-11) advances to play No. 1 seed San Diego State at 7 p.m. Friday night on the CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos came to Las Vegas eight days ago and suffered a 76-66 loss to the same UNLV team. In one of Boise State's worst games of the season, they allowed 42 points in the paint and let UNLV shoot better than 50 percent from the field.
Thursday Boise State used a new defensive scheme to hold UNLV to 31.6 percent shooting (18 for 57) and just 18 points in the paint.
The Broncos improved to 16-1 when holding opponents below 45 percent shooting.
Boise State coach Leon Rice was weirdly secretive earlier this week when asked how the Broncos planned to improve upon their poor defense from last week's loss, saying "that’s why people are going to want to tune in to the game."
Those that did watch Thursday saw a much different and more aggressive effort from the Broncos defensively. They strategically packed the paint every time UNLV tried to drive, often with all five players on the court, and essentially built a wall on the inside to keep the Runnin' Rebels from getting to the rim.
Boise State's plan to clog up the lane forced UNLV to put up a lot of outside shots. And the Rebels struggled from deep, going just 4 for 14 from deep in the first half and finishing 9 of 27 (33.3 percent).
It was a much different game from the start Thursday as the Broncos made their first two shots and never trailed in the first half after an early 6-5 hole.
A Jessup 3 gave the Broncos a 10-6 lead, and he followed with a reverse layup to make it 12-8 with 13:30 left in the half. The teams traded buckets for much of the opening 20 minutes, and the game was tied at 17 with 4:55 to go.
But RJ Williams hit three free throws and Jessup followed with another 3 to put the Broncos in front 23-17. After UNLV's Amauri Hardy hit a 3 of his own, Alston followed with a pair of thunderous dunks - the second on a putback - to put the Broncos up 27-20 with 1:13 left.
But Alston was called for a technical foul for taunting on the second dunk, and UNLV followed with four of the next six points to end the half - the final three on a buzzer-beating 3 from Bryce Hamilton to send the Broncos into the half with just a 29-24 lead.
Williams took over in the second half, and his 3-point play gave the Broncos a 36-28 lead with 17:09 left in the game. He made it 43-33 with a bucket with 11:20 left, and had to back to back buckets, including a lob on a pass from RayJ Dennis to extend the Boise State advantage to 47-36 with 9:30 to play.
After Jonah Antonio hit a 3-pointer for UNLV, Williams hit a crazy turnaround fadeaway from the baseline to put the Broncos up 49-39 with 8:30 left.
But UNLV refused to go away, and back to back 3s from Jonah Antonio cut the Boise State lead to just 52-49 with 4:30 to play.
Boise state led 59-56 when Williams sinked a pair of crucial free throws with 53.6 seconds left. Bryce Hamilton followed with two free throws for UNLV to make it 61-58 with 43 seconds left.
Williams then found Alex Hobbs with a beautiful bounce pass, and Hobbs made an acrobatic falling layup to put the Broncos up 63-58 with 25 seconds left.
But UNLV answered again when Williams hit a 3-pointer to cut Boise State's lead to 63-61 with 18.2 seconds left.
Jessup hit two huge free throws to make it a 65-61 game with 12.5 seconds left, and then added two more with 0.9 seconds left for the final 67-61. Jessup has made 25 consecutive free throws and is now shooting better than 95 percent from the line for the season.
Check back shortly for reaction from coach Leon Rice and Boise State's players on the win.