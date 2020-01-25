FRESNO, Calif. — Even a 29-point lead in the final minutes wasn’t enough for Boise State coach Leon Rice to feel comfortable.
Not after what the Broncos did to Utah State last week.
Rice could rest easy in the final minutes as there was no crazy comeback Saturday night. Just a blowout win for the Broncos.
Abu Kigab had 23 points and Justinian Jessup had 19 and eight rebounds as the Boise State men’s basketball team rolled to an 87-53 win over Fresno State at the Save Mart Center.
“That darn Utah State game was in the back of my mind,” Rice joked. “I said, OK let’s see, four minutes to go, we have to be up 30 I guess.”
A week after the Broncos overcame an 18-point deficit in the final four minutes to stun Utah State in overtime, they made sure there was no such drama needed Saturday.
Boise State (13-8, 5-4 MW) led almost from start to finish, using big runs in both the first and second halves to pull away and leave no doubt at the end of this one. The 34-point margin was the biggest for the Broncos in a road conference game since an 89-50 win at SMU on Feb. 26, 2004, when they were in the WAC.
“It’s real fun when you’re playing basketball like that,” said Kigab, the Oregon transfer who surpassed 20 points for the third time since becoming eligible in late December. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”
RJ Williams and Derrick Alston each had 14 points for the Broncos, who went 14 of 28 from 3-point range and shot 54.3 percent from the field overall. Boise State outrebounded the Bulldogs 33-24 and held Fresno State to 37.2 percent shooting.
The win was just Boise State’s second on the road this season. The Broncos had been 1-6 in true road games prior to Saturday, and the one win — a triple OT win at Pacific — came more than two months ago.
“We took it on that, ‘hey we haven’t been good enough on the road’ and we’ve played good opponents on the road no question, but we had to get better and have some grit and some toughness and we certainly did that tonight,” Rice said.
“I was really, really impressed with our guys. We had the bye this week and we really took advantage of it. … It’s a credit to the guys I have. That was the best we’ve moved the ball and maybe on both ends the most complete game we’ve played.”
The Broncos were slight underdogs from oddsmakers in Las Vegas and predicted to lose by 1 at KenPom.com. They had also lost four of their last five games in Fresno. But they led by nine points at the half and pushed it to the final margin in a game that may be what the Broncos needed to get on a roll.
Boise State has now won two straight with three winnable games coming up — home games against San Jose State and Nevada and a road game at Wyoming.
“We played a really good game,” Jessup said. “It’s going to show up on offense, but I think our defense was really what got us going. When they can’t score and we start hitting shots, it mentally wears them out.
“It feels awesome. We’ve been really bad on the road, so coming out and not being down 10-0 right away, that was huge. A 30-point victory feels good.”
Fresno State (6-14, 2-7 MW) was without third-leading scorer Nate Grimes (12.2 ppg), who was suspended prior to the game for a violation of team rules. But he might not have made a difference Saturday.
Jessup hit a 3-pointer barely a minute into the game and connected again from distance a short time later to put the Broncos up 12-11.
Williams then scored on the interior to ignite a 13-0 run that included 3s from Jessup and Kigab, a nice floater from RayJ Dennis and another bucket from Williams to put the Broncos in front 25-14 with 7:57 to go in the half.
Fresno State went more than six minutes without scoring during Boise State’s run, turning a 14-12 deficit for the Broncos into an 11-point lead. Boise State pushed the lead to 33-21 on another 3 from Jessup, his fourth of the half, and an Alston slam made it 35-24 with 2 minutes left before intermission.
Jessup finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range to move into second place in Mountain West history with 289 career made 3s. He’s just eight shy of breaking former BYU star Jimmer Fredette’s record of 296.
“Jimmer Fredette? That dude was crazy,” Jessup said. “Everybody knows about Jimmer. He was ridiculous, putting up shots from everywhere. Teams couldn’t stop him. To be mentioned with him is crazy. It’s an honor.”
Jessup had made just 4 of 23 from 3-point range in the last three road games, but made four alone in the first half and led all scorers with 16 at the break.
“It’s really all mental, that’s the biggest thing,” Jessup said. “It felt good to get out of that little funk or whatever you want to call it.”
Boise State poured it on in the second half. The Broncos went up 40-28 on Jessup’s fifth 3 of the game, and extended the lead to 47-32 on a 3 from Marcus Dickinson with 14:50 left in the game.
The Broncos led 47-37 with 13:20 left when they put the game away with a 17-2 run. Kigab scored 10 points during the run and Alston added a 3 and a slam dunk as the Broncos blew the game open and led 64-39 with 8:06 left.
Boise State cruised the rest of the way — the highlight of the night was maybe a one-handed tomahawk slam from Alston with 6:10 left — and pulled away for a 34-point win.
“This shows us that we can beat anybody in the country,” Kigab said. “We just have to keep building on it. We’re not going to be satisfied.”
The Broncos return home for a pair of games next week, starting with a 7 p.m. matchup with San Jose State on Wednesday.
Check BlueTurfSports.com for postgame video interviews with Rice, Jessup and Kigab.