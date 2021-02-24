SAN DIEGO — There won’t be any beating around the bush or trying to take the typical ‘let’s just go 1-0’ mentality for the Boise State men’s basketball team the next three days in San Diego.
These are huge, potentially season-defining games. And the Broncos know it.
Instead of shying away from the moment or trying to fool themselves into thinking it's just two regular games on the schedule, coach Leon Rice hopes his team embraces what’s on the line — a league championship and locking up a bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“I always like our guys to know the situation and know what’s on the line,” Rice said. “I don’t think it creates any kind of pressure or anything because it’s a privilege to get to play in these games.”
Boise State (18-4, 14-3 MW) visits Viejas Arena for two games that have major implications both within the Mountain West and nationally. The first game is Thursday night at 7 on FOX Sports 1, while the second matchup is Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Thanks to a sweep of Utah State, the Broncos likely will secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament with one win in San Diego. Win both and help improve your seed. Lose both and the Broncos fall closer to the wrong side of the bubble.
“To have it where we get these last games that mean so much to the standings and mean so much on a national level, it’s a privilege to be able to play and compete in these situations,” Rice said.
As for where the Broncos currently sit in the NCAA Tournament picture, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Broncos as a No. 10 seed, while CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Broncos in as a No. 9 seed. Both appear to be in a good position at this point, but two losses in San Diego would certainly change things.
“I think we’d be crazy to say we don’t look at that stuff because the ultimate goal is to be national champions,” Boise State point guard RayJ Dennis said. “But first we have to be Mountain West champions, so we look at all that stuff and we know in the back of our minds what we need to do.”
The 22nd-ranked Aztecs (17-4, 13-3 MW) have won eight games in a row and have traditionally been the standard in the league for several years. They are tied with the Broncos and Colorado State in the loss column for first place in the league standings.
Teams will end up playing a different number of games this season due to postponements and there not being enough time to reschedule everything, so conference winning percentage will be used to determine the league champion and the seeding for the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.
Boise State has three conference games left, the two at San Diego State and a makeup game on Tuesday at home against Fresno State. The Broncos would guarantee themselves an outright regular season Mountain West title with wins in the final three games, while going 2-1 with at least one win in San Diego would put them in a decent spot to likely at least share the title.
But San Diego State finds itself in a similar spot. The Aztecs are just one win behind the Broncos in the standings, and can also claim a solo championship with wins in their last three games.
If you think it’s a random coincidence that the Broncos and Aztecs are playing this weekend, you’d be wrong. The Mountain West set up the schedule so the projected top two teams would finish the regular season against each other with the title hopefully on the line.
While makeup games next week have changed things a bit, there’s still a strong likelihood the result of Thursday and Saturday’s games will end up deciding the regular season champion.
Colorado State (11-3) and Utah State (11-4) are still alive in the league race as well, but need losses by both the Broncos and Aztecs to get back in the mix.
Why is winning the league so important? While the regular season champion is not guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Tournament — that goes to the conference tournament champion — it would be highly unlikely whoever finishes atop the league standings is not selected to play in the Big Dance.
“It’s the top two teams picked to finish 1-2 in the league playing on the last weekend which is a good thing,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. “But with that being said, obviously Colorado State with three losses is still in the race and Utah State is in the race with four losses. They are hoping for a Boise-San Diego split this weekend.
“A lot of teams are in contention for the title and that’s a good thing for our league. It means we have great talent and great depth in this league.”
San Diego State, which ranks No. 23 in the NET rankings, is led by senior guards Matt Mitchell (15.1 ppg) and Jordan Schakel (14.6 ppg). The Aztecs lead the league in 3-point percentage at 38.7% and rank second with 191 made 3s. Both Schakel (45.7%) and Terrell Gomez (45.8%) rank near the league lead in 3-point percentage.
Center Nathan Mensah is a solid contributor as well and ranks third on the team with 8.8 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Like Boise State, the Aztecs have multiple scoring threats from all over the floor. They also have the top defense in the league in terms of both points allowed (59.8) and field goal defense (39%).
Albeit against some of the bottom teams in the league, the Aztecs have won eight straight games by at least 14 points heading into Thursday’s showdown.
“They are playing at a really, really high level right now, no doubt about it,” Rice said.
One advantage for the Broncos? Viejas Arena, typically the loudest and most intimidating venue in the Mountain West, won’t have any fans due to COVID-19 regulations.
“That’s an environment that can give you goosebumps when you play,” Rice said. “I have no idea what it will be like with no fans, but it’s a great building and we like going to San Diego because the level of competition raises everybody’s level.”
Boise State is in the midst of what it hopes will be the best season in the history of the program. What happens in San Diego could have a big say in determining that.
Two huge games with plenty on the line — just liked the Mountain West hoped for.
“We’re locked in and ready to go,” Dennis said. “It’s definitely an exciting feeling knowing that literally every single game is going to mean something and could make or break our season in terms of getting into the tournament and things like that.
“We’re excited to go play. As competitors we’ll be up for the challenge and be ready to play.”