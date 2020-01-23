When the Mountain West schedule came out last spring, it seemed like a bad beat for the Boise State men's basketball team that it wouldn't be playing a road game at Colorado State.
The Rams were coming off consecutive 20-loss seasons, and a road game in Fort Collins seemed like a chance at an easy win compared to skipping a trip to say New Mexico or San Diego.
Boise State probably feels different about it right now.
Colorado State has won five consecutive games and is one of the hottest teams in the Mountain West ahead of a Saturday showdown at Utah State.
"They are playing good," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "They are playing some good basketball for sure."
The unbalanced Mountain West schedule means each team plays one team only on the road and one team only at home. The other eight teams they play both at home and on the road.
The Broncos play Fresno State for the first and only time Saturday on the road. The Bulldogs do not make the return trip to Boise.
Colorado State already visited Boise on Dec. 7, and the Rams are the one road trip the Broncos won't make in league play this year.
"We played in December and it was like alright see you in March," Rice joked. "We don't even feel like we're in the same league since we already played."
And with how impressive the Rams have been of late, especially at home, not having to travel to Fort Collins may end up being a benefit for the Broncos.
"No question," Rice joked.
Colorado State started 0-3 in league play but has won five straight to get to 5-3 and a tie for third place. The Rams, who hit a record 19 3-pointers in a home win over New Mexico, also have wins over Air Force, Fresno State, San Jose State and Wyoming during this stretch.
The Rams have a huge game Saturday night at Utah State, which we'll get to later.
STOCK DOWN
Air Force: The Falcons had home wins over Utah State and Boise State, but have since lost two straight games. Air Force has lost three of the past four overall, including a 25-point loss at Utah State on Tuesday. There were high hopes for the Falcons given the talent level returning on the roster, but they currently sit at 3-5 in league play and tied for eighth. Ryan Swan, Lavelle Scottie are A.J. Walker form one of the better trios in the league, but for whatever reason the Falcons have struggled to live up to preseason expectations. They play two of the worst teams in the league in San Jose State and Fresno State the next two games, so maybe they can get things going back in the right direction.
STANDINGS
1. San Diego State (9-0 MW, 20-0)
2. UNLV (6-2, 11-10)
3. Colorado State (5-3, 14-7)
3. Nevada (5-3, 12-8)
5. New Mexico (5-3, 16-5)
6. Boise State (4-4, 12-8)
6. Utah State (4-4, 15-6)
8. Air Force (3-5, 9-11)
9. Fresno State (2-6, 6-13)
9. San Jose State (2-6, 6-14)
11.. Wyoming (0-9, 5-16)
WEEKEND GAMES TO WATCH
New Mexico at Nevada, Saturday, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network: Both teams are tied for third place in the Mountain West with a 5-3 league record. Nevada is coming off an impressive victory over UNLV on Wednesday and has an 8-2 home record this year. New Mexico is dealing with a number of injuries and off-court issues and has lost two of the past three games. This game is an important one for both teams' hopes of finishing near the top of the league standings.
Colorado State at Utah State, Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPNU: Utah State is looking to get things rolling after a disappointing stretch. The Aggies rebounded from the 18-point collapse at Boise State last week with a home win against Air Force on Tuesday. Still, nobody would have expected Utah State to be seventh at this point in the year. Colorado State, meanwhile, is tied for third and is looking for maybe its best win of the season.
San Diego State at UNLV, Sunday, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network: This would appear to be one of the tougher games left on San Diego State's schedule in its pursuit of perfection. The Aztecs are the lone undefeated team left in the nation, and will be favored to win every game the rest of the regular season. But playing on the road is never easy in league play, and UNLV is 4-0 in league home games. The Rebels are in second behind San Diego State, and could move to within one game of first with an upset win Sunday afternoon.