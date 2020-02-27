San Diego State will be the No. 1 seed at next week's Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas. Colorado State will be the No. 6 seed.
That's all we know heading into the final day of the regular season Saturday.
The five teams to earn byes in the first round are set, but the order is not yet official. The Aztecs, Utah State, Nevada, UNLV and Boise State all will get to advance straight to the quarterfinals Thursday.
Utah State will clinch the No. 2 seed with a win over New Mexico, which would lock Nevada into the No. 3 seed. That's the likely result.
The Wolf Pack can still end up as the No. 2 seed, but they would have to somehow beat San Diego State and Utah State would have to lose to the Aggies. Don't count on that.
Assuming the chaos above doesn't happen and both Utah State and San Diego State win as expected, UNLV would be the No. 4 seed as long as it beats San Jose State.
That means UNLV and Boise State would meet in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 quarterfinal matchup. The Runnin' Rebels and Broncos just played Wednesday night in Las Vegas and UNLV won 76-66. Boise State trailed by as many as 27 points in that game before cutting the deficit to seven in the final minute.
Colorado State is locked into the No. 6 seed because while a win ties them with Boise State at 11-7 in the league standings, the Broncos beat them in the only head-to-head meeting in December in Boise.
The Rams are likely to play No. 11 seed Wyoming in the first round on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Wyoming sits in last place at 2-15 and is an underdog in Saturday's game at Fresno State.
A Fresno State win in that game and a New Mexico loss to Utah State (highly likely) would make the Bulldogs the No. 7 seed and drop New Mexico to the No. 8 seed. Fresno State likely will play No. 10 seed San Jose State. The Spartans can't finish higher than 10th, but could drop to 11 if they lose to UNLV and Wyoming somehow beats Fresno State.
Air Force is likely to lose to Colorado State on Saturday, which would make the Falcons the No. 9 seed. That would match them up with No. 8 seed New Mexico in the first round. The winner of that game would have to play the top-seeded Aztecs in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
It's all rather confusing, so here's the most likely way things end up if the expected results happen this weekend:
1. San Diego State
2. Utah State
3. Nevada
4. UNLV
5. Boise State
6. Colorado State
7. Fresno State
8. New Mexico
9. Air Force
10. San Jose State
11. Wyoming
STOCK UP
UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels may be the most dangerous team in Las Vegas next week. They've won four games in a row and five of the past six, including a big upset win against San Diego State in San Diego. UNLV is the only team to beat San Diego State this season. The Rebels are clicking at the right time, and also get to play the tournament in their home building in Las Vegas at the Thomas and Mack Center.
NEW MEXICO: The Lobos look like a team that can't wait for the season to end. After a 15-3 start, New Mexico is just 2-10 in its past 12 games. The Lobos have lost five in a row, including a 60-58 loss at Air Force on Wednesday in which they blew a lead in the final minutes. New Mexico is playing a bunch of walk-ons and others that don't typically play much due to a number of departures. The loss of starting forward Carlton Bragg has had arguably the biggest impact. He was booted from the team in January.
GAMES TO WATCH
San Diego State (27-1, 16-1 MW) at Nevada (19-10, 12-5 MW), 6 p.m., ESPN2: Nevada still has an outside shot at earning the No. 2 seed as described above, but will need to pull off the upset win against the Aztecs. Nevada beat San Diego State once last season, but lost to them in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament. San Diego State is trying to stay in contention for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Another loss might drop them to the No. 2 seed line.
Utah State (23-5, 12-5 MW) at New Mexico (17-13, 6-11 MW), 8 p.m. CBS Sports Network: Utah State sits firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and badly needs a win to stay in contention. A loss to New Mexico might be enough to drop them from the field. The Aggies also can lock up the No. 2 seed with a win. New Mexico, meanwhile, is looking to end a five-game winning streak. They have an outside shot at the No. 7 seed, which would allow them to avoid San Diego State in the quarterfinals.