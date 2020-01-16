It’s reached the point in a crazy first month of Mountain West action that only a loss by undefeated San Diego State should be seen as an upset moving forward.
There’s seemingly been a head-scratching result every night. Wednesday it was Colorado State’s 105-72 thrashing of visiting New Mexico. Sure the Rams were actually small favorites in the game. But a 33-point blowout loss from a 15-3 team wasn’t something anybody saw coming.
Colorado State set a program record with 19 made 3-pointers, and it did it on just 28 shots. It was a beat down from the start, but just another in a lengthy list of weird scores in Mountain West play.
San Jose State already has as many Mountain West wins this year (two) as it did the previous two years combined. And the two wins are against two of the top four teams in the standings in Nevada and New Mexico.
Air Force has home wins over Utah State and Boise State after losing at home earlier this season to Idaho State. Trying to make sense out of that one? Good luck.
Where would the biggest upset be this weekend? A loss by undefeated San Diego State, which is projected to beat Nevada by 15 points? More on that game below.
STOCK UP
San Diego State: The Aztecs are the lone undefeated team left in college basketball after a 64-55 win at Fresno State on Wednesday. San Diego State (18-0, 7-0 MW) was picked to finish second in the Mountain West behind Utah State but instead finds itself ranked No. 7 in the country this week. San Diego State has three top-40 KenPom wins in BYU, Creighton and Iowa. The Aztecs also have a win against Utah and at Utah State. San Diego State leads the conference in scoring defense by nearly nine points at 56.9 points allowed per game. Maybe the most impressive stat with the Aztecs? Not only are they 18-0, but they’ve won the 18 games by an average of almost 20 points per game.
STOCK DOWN
Wyoming: Nobody had a tougher week than Wyoming, which remained winless in conference play after a pair of devastating losses. First, the Cowboys (5-14, 0-7 MW) blew a seven-point lead in the final 90 seconds at home to UNLV and lost in overtime. Then last Saturday the Cowboys led at Nevada for nearly the entire game before allowing a go-ahead bucket with nine seconds left. A last second shot from Hunter Maldonado rimmed off and the Cowboys were denied a massive upset. Maldonado is one bright spot for Wyoming, averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game. The Cowboys are ranked No. 290 at KenPom and none of their five wins are to teams ranked in the top 275.
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
1. San Diego State (7-0 MW, 18-0)
2. UNLV (5-1, 10-9)
3. New Mexico (4-2, 15-4)
4. Nevada (4-2, 11-7)
5. Utah State (3-3, 14-5)
6. Colorado State (3-3, 12-7)
7. Air Force (3-3, 9-9)
8. Boise State (3-4, 11-8)
9. San Jose State (2-5, 6-13)
10. Fresno State (1-5, 5-12)
11.. Wyoming (0-7, 5-14)
SATURDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH
New Mexico at UNLV, 4 p.m., CBS Sports Network: New Mexico hopes to rebound after a stunning 33-point loss at Colorado State on Wednesday. It was the Lobos’ first game since starting forward Carlton Bragg was kicked off the team following a DUI arrest. New Mexico let Colorado State make a record 19 3-pointers on 28 attempts (68 percent). UNLV sits alone in second place in the league standings but have mostly beaten up on the bad teams in the league. This will be a good test for the Rebels.
Nevada at San Diego State, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network: Both teams have talented guards which should make for an intriguing matchup. Nevada narrowly avoided a horrible loss to Wyoming on Wednesday, while San Diego State used a strong second half at Fresno State to remain undefeated. Nevada had lost two straight games to San Jose State and Utah State prior to barely beating Wyoming. The Wolf Pack will have quite the challenge going on the road to San Diego, where a sellout crowd of 12,000-plus and the No. 7 ranked Aztecs await.