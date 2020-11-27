Pick whichever statistic you want: Going 1 for 16 from 3-point range, missing 11 free throws or Derrick Alston Jr. being held scoreless.
If just one were a bit better, it’s a completely different game.
The Boise State men’s basketball team got off to a sluggish start and couldn’t recover in a 68-58 season-opening loss at No. 17 Houston Friday afternoon.
But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it may have felt. Despite everything going wrong that could — including Arizona transfer and projected starter Emmanuel Akot missing the game due to COVID-19 protocols — the Broncos covered the 13-point gambling spread and trailed by just seven with three minutes left.
“I would say overall really encouraging,” guard RayJ Dennis said. “Houston is obviously a tough team and one of our best players didn’t even score today. He will in the future, we’re not worried about that, and we were missing Emmanuel, so in my eyes it was really encouraging. Easy things we can go back on film and look at and fix. I think we can still be a top team in the country.”
Dennis had 18 points and Portland transfer Marcus Shaver Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals in his Boise State debut, but the Broncos couldn’t overcome a poor first half filled with missed shots and sloppy turnovers.
There was plenty of hype heading into the season with Boise State picked second in the preseason Mountain West poll. With Alston turning down the NBA to return for his senior season and four Division I transfers becoming eligible this season, many labeled the roster the most talented in program history.
But we never got to see it Friday. The 6-foot-8 Akot surprisingly was announced out shortly before tip off due to COVID-19 protocols (he did not test positive according to the team) and fellow Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive is out until mid-December due to NCAA transfer rules.
The Broncos predictably had the first-game nerves. They had nine turnovers in the first half to just six baskets and never got into a flow offensively. They trailed 34-19 at the break.
“I had some guys that were pretty darn excited to play for a lot of reasons,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “We were a little juiced up and it took us a while to settle that down. We missed some shots early, a couple lay-ins, and a boatload of free throws.
“If you just could have kept it under 10 at halftime, when we made our run then we’re in it and have a chance. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole. I liked what I saw in the second half. We started playing a little more like what I’ve seen in practice.”
Boise State trailed by 20 points at 52-32 with 9:37 left in the game but refused to quit. They used an 18-5 run, capped by a pair of free throws from Shaver, to cut the deficit to just 57-50 with 3:25 to play. But the Broncos couldn’t get any closer, falling in the first of two games in Texas.
Boise State will play Sam Houston State in Fort Worth on Sunday.
East Tennessee State transfer Mladen Armus had 11 points and six rebounds in his Boise State debut, but the Broncos were outrebounded 46-23 and gave up 15 offensive rebounds to Houston.
“Last year they were the best rebounding team in the country and they absolutely handed us our hats on the glass,” Rice said. “That was probably the biggest thing.”
The game was a homecoming for Alston, who grew up in Houston and had his parents in the crowd. And it couldn’t have gone any worse. After flirting with the NBA over the summer but deciding to come back for his senior year, Alston went 0 of 6 from the field and had just one rebound in 32 minutes.
“There’s so much emotion and pressure when you come back home,” Rice said. “He’s been playing unbelievable in practice, so we have to get him to bounce back and shake it off and I’m sure he’ll do that Sunday. It was tough one, but it was a tough one for a lot of guys.”
Maybe the most frustrating thing for Rice and the Broncos? Had they made just made a few more 3-pointers (even 4 for 16 instead of 1 for 16) or free throws (they went 15 for 26) it’s a completely different game.
If they make the 11 missed free throws alone they would have won.
“Being a competitor, you don’t ever want to lose so that part stinks, but being older now I understand it’s a long season and we have a long time,” Dennis said. “You can’t win a national championship in November so it’s encouraging to me. Missing that many 3s and free throws, that’s uncharacteristic and it won’t happen again.”
Boise State was hoping to play two days earlier against a non-Division I team to start the season to get the first-game issues out of the way prior to playing Houston. The Cougars did just that in a big win against Lamar on Wednesday.
But the Broncos were unable to finalize a game at the last minute and the Houston game was left to be the opener.
Sure there’s no moral victories and it goes down as a loss. But the Broncos saw plenty to be excited about moving forward, particularly with how they played in the second half when they outscored the Cougars 39-34.
“I think we just had some first-game jitters that we had to get out in the first half,” Dennis said. “Missing free throws like that is uncharacteristic, us getting beat like that on the boards is uncharacteristic, so those things we can fix and will be easy fixes.”
Boise State’s matchup with Sam Houston State is slated to start Sunday at Noon. There is no television broadcast or stream, but the game will be available on the radio on 670 KBOI.