Boise State basketball lost another NCAA Tournament game — you know that unless you spent last week in a darkness retreat.
The loss to Northwestern was tormenting, worse than living in darkness.
For those keeping score, that’s nine NCAA appearances in 47 seasons, nine losses, and one all-time NCAA record for most tournament losses without a win. Each one is more disappointing, more emotional, more troublesome.
On Friday, some of you knuckleheads wanted coach Leon Rice fired.
Today, thankfully, the hangover is dissipating and the painful reminders of another one-and-done NCAA appearance are slowly fading, for three significant reasons.
One, we’re numb to late-season basketball losses around here, and trained to quickly turn our attention to football. Reminder: Spring Game is April 8.
Two, basketball is trending in the right direction, despite its growing postseason problem.
Three, Max Rice and Tyson Degenhart.
There’s something magical about watching teammates grow together. There’s something fun about watching two skilled, like-minded athletes work together on the same field of play. There’s something special about Rice and Degenhart, their dynamics, their personal friendship, their business relationship, and the way they remind you of the basketball bond between Chris Childs-Arnell Jones, Roberto Bergersen-Gerry Washington or Anthony Drmic-Derrick Marks.
The best part? We get to watch Rice and Degenhart, together again in 2023-24, for a third season of growth and a strong reason for hope.
Two kids with floppy hair, who grew up in Spokane and made their way to Boise, played their first college game together Nov. 9, 2021, a 76-56 win over Utah Valley. Rice started, played 12 minutes, and scored no points. Degenhart came off the bench, played seven minutes, and scored no points.
Today, they are two of the biggest names on campus, local Name, Image and Likeness stars in the community, and the anchors of a new roster this fall.
Check out these numbers from this past season …
Rice and Degenhart are the only players who started all 34 games.
Rice played a team-high 1,169 minutes, Degenhart played 1,163.
Degenhart scored a team-high 481 points, Rice scored 476.
Degenhart had 180 rebounds, Rice had 155, and they both finished the season with 61 assists.
Both provided joy, offensive sparks and highlight plays all season. Both are team leaders, super coachable with high hoop IQs, strong work ethics and a deep love affair for teammates and community.
They constantly show up at press conferences together, typically with playful attitudes. They are complimentary of each other — and needle each other like brothers.
They are basketball junkies, gym rats, personable around fans and media, engaged in social media, aware of the news and the world around them, and rock-solid young men who play their sport with passion, smiles and swagger.
Degenhart, by all accounts, doesn’t get jealous when Rice explodes for 85 points and single-handedly beats Nevada, New Mexico and San Diego State before crazed fans at ExtraMile Arena. Rice, by all accounts, doesn’t mind that Degenhart was Boise State’s only first-team all-conference player this season.
Boise State, as a team, played hard with heart and an unselfish vibe, in part, because of how Rice and Degenhart lead by example and handle their daily business, on and off the court.
Both were honored last month for academics: Degenhart has a 4.0 GPA in business, and Rice owns a 3.54 in interdisciplinary studies.
What’s not to like?
Answer: Nothing — though Rice can be Brett Favre-sloppy at times, and Degenhart hears jokes that he can't jump.
What’s to love: This relationship should grow stronger over the next year - with more chemistry, more trust and more success — and that’s the most exciting part about Boise State basketball moving forward.
First, Boise State desperately needs depth so Rice and Degenhart don’t have to play 35 minutes a game.
Boise State needs a center so Degenhart doesn’t have to exhaust himself by playing out of position. Boise State needs a point guard to help feed Rice the ball.
Boise State has a solid roster foundation moving forward — and incoming freshmen who could make an impact right away. Unless the roster implodes this offseason, and Leon Rice doesn’t always win the offseason, there are strong expectations for 2023-24.
“We’re going to be pretty special, but that’s for tomorrow,’’ coach Rice said after the Northwestern loss Thursday night in Sacramento.
He told Bronco Nation News he’s building a “super team … There’s an excitement about next year already for us.’’
Yep, and it starts with a return of the Max & TDeggie Show.
Boise State basketball has won 51 games the past two seasons with Rice and Degenhart sharing the court — the winningest back-to-back seasons in school history.
“We’re definitely trending in the right direction,’’ Max Rice said.
“We’re a show to see in Boise,’’ Degenhart said.
No doubt, Boise State basketball is in an exciting place with two rock stars, two leaders with proven track records in the regular season, more resources than ever before, and a hungry fan base ready to pounce on the next level of success.
Now imagine the excitement if Boise State actually won a NCAA game.
Mike Prater is the Idaho Press sports columnist who co-hosts Idaho Sports Talk (KTIK 95.3 FM on Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m.) and the Boise State football postgame show (KBOI 670 AM). He is on Twitter @MikeFPrater and can be reached at mikefprater@gmail.com