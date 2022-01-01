Exactly one year ago this weekend, new Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey stood behind a podium, wearing a fancy blue-and-orange tie, and used the word “elite’’ twice as many times as the football team won games this past fall.
There wasn’t much elite about the first football season under Dickey.
There wasn’t much elite about the first basketball season under Dickey.
Flashback to that Jan. 2 press conference when Dickey was introduced as the new leader of Boise State athletics: “I did not come to Boise State to put it in cruise control or rest on our successes from the past. We came here to be elite and we’re going to do that.’’
The man from Texas — with big hopes, bigger dreams and even bigger challenges — had a few more things to say that day …
“We will operate at an elite level. We’re going to strive for excellence in everything we do. You’ll hear me say that a lot.’’
“We will win championships in all sports — in the conference and nationally. That will always be a goal and an aspiration.’’
“We are going to be successful. I can guarantee it.’’
Reality: It’s been a rough 2021 for all of us, including Boise State athletics under Dickey.
He made a splashy hire with new football coach Andy Avalos seven days after that initial press conference, but the success stories were few in his first 365 days, especially with a hovering COVID cloud.
The elite will come, one would hope.
The championships will follow, one would hope.
Dickey, a likable man with a charming business persona who spent most of 2021 strengthening the foundation, also had this to say …
“We have a lot of work to do. I have a lot of work to do.’’
He’s right, and that’s why the next 365 days are critically important for an athletic department and its football program — both of which appear to be sitting in a crossroads, waiting for a dose of magic mojo.
Boise State football hasn’t been to a major bowl game since 2014.
Boise State basketball hasn’t been to the NCAAs since 2015.
The championship banner business on campus is slow.
The athletic department needs cash.
Facilities need to be upgraded — or built.
Dickey’s mission is to fix all the above. Good news: So far, despite one major mistake, he appears to be the man for the job. He just needs more time, even though time is ticking.
Dickey’s mistake was promoting a six-game, six-sellout mantra for the football season, then ditching the 2022 home game against Michigan State for UT Martin. He needed the money, and rearranged the football schedule, but it sent a poor message to skeptical fans.
You can’t ask for sellouts, then give us UT Martin. Doesn’t work that way around here, where big football events are important. They are a community morale booster, something we talk about year around — and cherish for three hours.
A Power Five program doesn’t visit the blue until Oregon State in 2024, and we all know that the basketball program doesn’t schedule “elite’’ home games.
That leaves Dickey and his department to promote its best asset — athletes. And the Broncos have two shining stars to promote in 2022.
You elevate programs — and your athletic department — by developing good recruits into superstars. Think No. 11, which did more to raise the Boise State brand than anything in history.
Hank Bachmeier is no Kellen Moore — who is? — but he’s a marketable character in a name, image and likeness era, and a veteran quarterback who’s getting better every season. Boise State needs him to explode this fall, and he’s heading in a direction that can elevate the status, buzz and cash flow that Boise State football desperately needs.
On the basketball court, true freshman Tyson Degenhart is an emerging star, the type of dynamic player and personality who can connect with our community and create major buzz inside Extra Mile Arena.
Dickey would be very appreciative if Degenhart leads Boise State to the NCAAs. It might even prompt basketball to schedule a marquee home opponent — remember, we like big games and big events around here.
Connecting Boise State athletics to the community is critical to the Dickey mission ahead. It’s Job No. 1, and Dickey in his first 365 days likely discovered what we’ve known around here for a long time: Growing the Boise State fan base is hard, brutally hard.
Boise State fans are passionate — there just aren’t enough of them. The hardcore fan base isn’t growing, and the bandwagon fans are waiting for elite things to happen.
We live in the nation’s No. 1 growing community, there is population explosion all over the place, yet the Boise State family is stagnant and skeptical.
The most important mission for Dickey over the next 365 days is obvious: However it’s done, make more people care about Boise State athletics.
More people, more passion, leads to more cash, which leads to more championships.
Heading into 2022, that’s Dickey’s recipe for being elite.
