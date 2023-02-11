BSU Sports presser

Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey stands behind a podium during a press conference in May 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

SMU football has a cold, dreary reputation — more than eight wins in a season only once since 1984 — and somehow this program of insignificance has become more attractive than Boise State football.

Around here, it’s a sad, unfortunate fact, and it hurts.

