San Diego St Boise St Basketball

Boise State’s Naje Smith (23), Max Rice, and Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) react during a Feb. 28 game against San Diego State in Boise.

 AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Boise State basketball team couldn’t get out of town fast enough, and even that was an issue.

Coach Leon Rice and his players are the talk of the town, and frankly, it’s too much happy talk. Or maybe it’s just different.

Recommended for you

Load comments