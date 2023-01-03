BOISE—Boise State knows there will be no easy wins in the Mountain West this season. That was apparent Tuesday night.
But the Broncos also know from experience, when you have Marcus Shaver Jr. on the court, it can give you a late-game boost.
After multiple game-winning shots last year, the fifth-year senior did it again, hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left on the clock, helping the Broncos beat San Jose State 67-64 in their Mountain West home opener.
“I’m really calm, I’ve been in that situation a lot,” said Shaver. “It’s just like I’m at the park, getting up the shot ‘3, 2, 1, Kobe!’”
Shaver took an inbound pass from Naje Smith with 22 seconds left and the score tied and held it until the clock was down to five seconds. He drove to the top right corner of the 3-point line, faked out Spartan defender Omari Moore and drained the game-winner, raising both hands above his head in celebration once it went in.
San Jose State’s 3-point attempt to tie the game fell no good as time ran out.
“It was a perfect storm,” said Smith, who finished with 11 points. “I was looking at all the conditions, we had the ball with 20 seconds left, we had a tie ball game. That’s the most fun time to play, if you miss you go into overtime, if you make it, you’re the hero. We know who the hero of this story is.”
Smith was obviously talking about ‘Big Play Shave,’ who actually left for the locker room with about seven minutes left.
While Shaver was coy with what the injury was, Boise State coach Leon Rice said after the game it was an ankle injury. Shaver returned with 3:30 left.
With the game on the line at the end, Rice asked Shaver if he could take the game winner. There was no hesitation.
“He’s maybe one of the most clutch players I’ve ever coached,” Rice said. “When he snapped that off the way he did, I knew it was good. The way the ball was spinning, I was like, ‘that’s in.’ It looked right, he was in rhythm and he’s Marcus Shaver.”
That shot allowed Boise State (11-4, 1-1 Mountain West), the defending Mountain West champions, to survive after their 14-point lead in the second half disappeared against the upset Spartans (11-5, 2-1), who were 1-17 in conference play a season ago but already have wins against UNLV and Colorado State this season.
“We just had to stay calm, it’s a game of runs,” said Smith. “You never know who’s run it’s going to be but you got to stay composed and move on to the next play. ‘What can I do to win this game?’ You got to have that mentality.”
Chibuzo Agbo led the Broncos with 15 points, while Max Rice scored 14. Degenhart (13 points) and Smith gave the Broncos four scorers in double figures, while Shaver was right outside that with nine after the game-winner.
Boise State took a double-digit lead, 41-29 into halftime behind 12 points from Max Rice.
Rice gave the Broncos their first double-digit lead of the game late in the first half, off an offensive rebound by Tyson Degenhart. Degenhart dished it to Rice, who sank a 3-pointer to make it 37-27.
Defensively, Boise State was able to shut down the Spartans outside of center Ibrahima Diallo. The 7-foot Ohio State transfer had 10 points in the first half, going 5 for 5 from the field. The rest of the Spartans were 8 for 26 from the field in the first 20 minutes.
Boise State led as much as 52-38 with 14 minutes left, but the Spartans started chipping away at the lead. An 8-0 run cut the lead to 52-46. Boise State got the lead back out to 10, but another 8-0 run to make it 56-54.
“We were leaking oil and it was getting dicey,” said Leon Rice. “We couldn’t stop them, we were struggling offensively, had some turnovers.”
San Jose State took its first lead on a 3-pointer by Moore, who finished with 22 points, with three minutes on the clock making it 62-61.
Both teams traded baskets, before Degenhart tied it with his free throw. He missed the second attempt, denying the Broncos from taking a lead, but Boise State was able to force a turnover on the other end, setting up another clutch moment for Shaver.
“This was my first game winner at home,” said Shaver, who had all his late-game heroics last year come on the road. “It felt really good doing it in front of the home crowd.”