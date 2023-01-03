Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE—Boise State knows there will be no easy wins in the Mountain West this season. That was apparent Tuesday night.

But the Broncos also know from experience, when you have Marcus Shaver Jr. on the court, it can give you a late-game boost.

John Wustrow is the assistant sports editor of the Idaho Press. He is a Michigan native and a graduate of Indiana University.

Recommended for you

Load comments