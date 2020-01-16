BOISE — Boise State coach Leon Rice could do nothing but watch the second half on a delayed TV feed in a back office at Clune Arena during Wednesday’s 85-78 loss at Air Force.
And that was what pained him most.
Rice was ejected after receiving two technical fouls in 10 seconds late in the first half while voicing his displeasure with the officials for an 11-2 foul disparity.
“I told the guys I let them down and it was on me to make it up to them,” Rice told the Idaho Press Thursday. “I wasn’t there to help those guys in the second half, and that’s what bothered me so much. I wasn’t around to help them win that game and that’s something I have to live with.”
Rice was unavailable to the media after Wednesday’s game and made his first public comments Thursday about his only ejection in 32 years as a coach.
Boise State trailed 38-34 with 19.2 seconds left in the first half when Rice began arguing with official Rick Randall after a foul and travel violation went against Boise State’s Riley Abercrombie on consecutive possessions.
Guard Derrick Alston was pulling Rice away from the argument and his back was to Randall when he was whistled for the first technical foul. An irate Rice then quickly turned and charged back towards the official as Alex Hobbs and Abu Kigab held him back.
A different official, Tony Padilla, quickly came in and called Rice for another technical and signaled for him to leave the court.
“It just happened so quickly that it kind of got away from me,” Rice said. “I think it made it worse that the guys were holding me back because it looked worse than what it really was. I wasn’t losing my mind and I wasn’t going to punch anybody, but it looked like that.
“It wasn’t something that happened over the course of 5 or 10 minutes. I had hardly said a thing all night because I trust those officials. I even said to myself, ‘well that escalated quickly’, and it did.”
The two technical fouls resulted in four free throws for Air Force, and Caleb Morris made all four to extend the Boise State deficit to 42-34 at the half.
Rice said the four free points “absolutely” were a big swing and “in a close game, the bottom line is I didn’t help my team.”
It was the first technical fouls in two years for Rice. He walked off the court and back into Boise State’s locker room, where he was able to talk with the players and coaches when they returned for halftime a short time later.
Rice then had to figure out how he’d be able to watch the second half because there was no TV in the locker room. After being unable to connect to the arena WiFi to stream the game on his iPad, he went searching for a room with a TV.
Mountain West associate commissioner Dan Butterly was in attendance and eventually helped Rice find a TV with the game in an empty Air Force athletic department staffer’s office.
“It was the absolute worst because I’ve never watched my team on TV while the game is going on,” Rice said. “I wanted to be there to help them and I couldn’t. That drove me crazy.”
Rice said he missed the first few minutes of the second half while looking for a TV, and then could do nothing but watch as the Broncos pulled to within two points twice but never were unable to get over the hump in the seven-point loss.
“The TV was behind so I could hear the cheers before I saw what happened and it was driving me crazy,” Rice said. “I love these guys and I would fight for them, but I stepped over the line and did too much.”
Asked if he felt the ejection was warranted, Rice said, “that’s not for me to say.”
The fouls were 11-2 in the first half and finished 23-12 in favor of Air Force. The Falcons shot 30 free throws in the game compared to just 13 for the Broncos. The Falcons made 26 of 30 while the Broncos went 10 of 13.
“I’m not even going there,” Rice said when asked about the apparent one-sided officiating that led to his ejection. “I won’t go into any of that. They are doing their jobs and that’s what made me so mad at myself. I had guys on that game that I trust and I didn’t trust them and didn’t let myself stay in the game.”
Rice admitted his emotions got the best of him, but said he won’t apologize for fighting for his team.
“When I stop being passionate just shoot me, because I’ll be done,” Rice said. “But I’m not going to stop being passionate because that’s what I want our guys to do. It’s not a job for me, it’s my vocation. It’s what I love to do. I love to help these guys and especially this group, it’s a great group and I want to do everything I can to help them and it got the better of me in that situation.”
Rice apologized to his team and his coaches for the adversity he brought upon them and said it’s something he hopes to learn from as the Broncos move forward with the season.
“You’re asking these guys to play on the edge and with passion and that’s kind of how I coach and being on that edge sometimes you can cross over,” Rice said. “That’s the unfortunate thing. I crossed over. I let down the team and that one is on me. I left the battlefield and that’s not what we do.”