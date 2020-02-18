The Boise State men’s basketball team may encounter the biggest disparity in attendance from one game to the next of any team in the country this season when they play at San Jose State on Wednesday.
Sunday afternoon, the Broncos played in front of a sellout crowd of 10,681 at ExtraMile Arena. There will be barely 1,000 people in the stands at the Event Center in San Jose.
The Spartans are averaging just 1,615 fans at home this season — fewer than the crowds for most College of Idaho men's basketball games.
“It’s going to be a challenge because you go from this environment to that one, where you can count the people there during the anthem. You really can,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “So our guys have to be mentally prepared for it and if they aren’t, we’ll be in trouble.”
Most teams like San Diego State, New Mexico and Nevada use packed home arenas to their advantage. San Jose State uses an empty arena to help them. The lack of a crowd or atmosphere often lulls opposing teams to sleep, and the feel of a scrimmage instead of a normal, intense game can sometimes trap visiting teams into playing poorly.
The Spartans (7-19, 3-11) have three league wins this season, and all have come at the Event Center. They stunned both Nevada and New Mexico, and also have a home win over Air Force.
San Jose sits in 10th in the Mountain West standings and routinely is among the worst teams in the league. On paper it should be a fairly easy win for the Broncos — but that’s exactly what the Spartans want you to think.
“Oh yeah, no question,” Rice said. “They play free and when they are hitting shots they will be right in the game. If you’re getting frustrated or you think you’re going to go in there and start 30-0, you are sorely mistaken. It doesn’t work that way.
“There’s no easy Division I road games. Believe me, there’s none. It’s going to be a challenge and if you’re not ready to accept the challenge and take it on and play our best game, then we’re in trouble.”
Boise State (17-10, 9-6 MW) hopes to rebound from a tough 72-55 loss to No. 4 San Diego State on Sunday. The Broncos dropped to fifth with the loss with three games remaining. Finishing in the top five means a first-round bye at the conference tournament in three weeks, and the Broncos can guarantee that with wins against the Spartans, New Mexico and UNLV to finish out the regular season.
The Broncos have won six of the past eight games and a 99-71 home win over San Jose State was included. But playing the Spartans on the road is weirdly a different animal.
San Jose State went 2-36 in Mountain West games the last two years, but has shown major improvement this season. They’ve got wins over Hofstra and Pepperdine in nonconference play, and nearly became the first team to beat the undefeated Aztecs.
That’s all the Broncos need to know about how tricky this game is. The Spartans had the lead in the final seconds — at Viejas Arena in San Diego — until Malachi Flynn hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give San Diego State a 57-55 win.
“They were a shot away and it was a miracle shot,” Rice said. “Malachi hit it over three people and if you saw it you’re like ‘are you kidding me, that’s how they won?’ It was a heck of shot, credit to Malachi, but yeah, one of the top four teams in the nation, and at San Diego State, and they had them. So we know (they are dangerous), and that’s my job to get them ready and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Tip off is scheduled for 8 p.m., and the game will be streamed online on the Mountain West Network.