It could be argued no year was better than 2022 for Boise State basketball.
The Broncos did not lose a game in January. They edged out tight game after tight game to win the conference’s regular-season crown. Then they went to Vegas and held up the trophy at the Mountain West Tournament. And for the first time in seven years, Boise State played in the NCAA Tournament.
Had they won a tourney game, 2022 would have been a fairy tale. Regardless, it will still go down as arguably the best BSU basketball season ever.
Which leads us to the new year. Here are some thoughts about what 2023 will bring for Boise State (10-4 // 0-1 MW).
1. The Broncos are in for a three-month gauntlet.
It is interesting that the same year the Mountain West was mightily lackluster in football — no team in the conference was ranked in the top 25 at any point in the year — it is historically loaded with elite hoops teams.
As of Sunday night, the Mountain West had seven basketball teams with at least 10 wins. Only the ACC, Big 12 and SEC can say the same.
Despite brutal starts from Colorado State and Wyoming — both of which made the NCAA Tournament last year — San Diego State, Utah State and Boise State are impressive again in 2023.
But it’s the bottom of the conference that has drastically improved from last season.
After struggling a year ago, New Mexico is undefeated (14-0). Nevada, which was six games under .500 last season then had its best players transfer, is somehow 12-3. UNLV, which missed out on the tournament and lost its best player, has 11 wins. And San Jose State, which won just one conference game a year ago, is off to an 11-4 start.
Basically, Boise State won’t have many easy games the rest of the season.
The Broncos’ quest to repeat as the Mountain West regular-season and tournament champions will require moving through a treacherous schedule in a conference that has more parity than it’s had in a long time.
The good news for Boise State: It navigated a tough conference last season, didn’t wilt under the lights and won game after game in the most miraculous ways. Last-game 3-pointers. Clutch free throws. Defensive stands that seemed to last an hour.
The bad news for Boise State: While so much of last season’s success was the result of great players, excellent coaching and preparedness, there was luck involved. And luck can be harder to come by against better teams.
The Broncos learned that last week, when Tyson Degenhart and Naje Smith fouled out in a game at Nevada, leaving a lineup full of reserves out there in crunch time. Pavle Kuzmanovic came through with a go-ahead layup … then the Broncos gave up a that-was-too-easy layup to Nevada’s Kenan Blackshear just before time expired.
The difference between a 13-5 and 5-13 team in the Mountain West might be razor thin this season. That means the difference between being conference champions and watching the NCAA Tournament from home might also be razor thin. The difference on most nights might be one shot or one extra ounce of luck.
2. Boise State doesn’t have much room for mistakes.
For the first eight weeks of this early season, Boise State coach Leon Rice has reiterated that his squad has a “low margin for error.”
“I just think it’s just kind of who we are,” Rice said two weeks ago. “There are some teams where you feel like you can just physically dominate people. You guys have watched home games. We’re going up against teams we’re supposed to be way better than but we’re not physically way better than them.
“I don’t think physically we’re a dominant team. So I think when you’re that kind of team, you have to do what you have to do well every night.”
He’s right. Boise State starts two forwards that are 6-foot-7. It also doesn’t have tons of depth. The Broncos play a positionless style of basketball — which isn’t a bad thing. But it means Boise State can’t often dump it in the paint and let a big man overpower his way to a bucket. It scores with team basketball and movement and shooting.
When the shots aren’t falling or the movement is disjointed, the Broncos have to rely on their defense. Which isn’t often a bad bet. The BSU defense is ranked No. 16 by KenPom and has held opponents to an average of just 60 points.
3. Who is going to step up offensively for Boise State in conference play?
Boise State does not have a star player. Not a true star.
Opposing coaches do not watch film on the Broncos and think: If we can just stop this guy, we’ll be fine.
That is a good thing. Boise State has a new star seemingly every night. Already this season, Naje Smith, Max Rice, Chibuzo Agbo, Marcus Shaver Jr, Tyson Degenhart and even reserve guard Kobe Young have had monster games.
But as Boise State enters conference play, it will be interesting to see who really elevates their game — as Shaver, Degenhart and Abu Kigab did last season en route to a title.
Degenhart, last year’s freshman of the year, is averaging 13 points a game but is hitting just over a quarter of his 3-point attempts. Shaver has been impressive when he’s been on the court, especially as a rebounder, but missed most of December with an injury.
Max Rice had scored in double figures for six-straight games before only hitting a pair of free throws against Nevada. Agbo has been Boise State’s shooter from deep this season. Smith has been marvelous since entering the starting lineup, hitting 50% of his shots. Jace Whiting is a perfect backup point guard — smart and relentless.
In order for Boise State to hoist another trophy this season, one or more of those guys will need to make a leap over the next few months.