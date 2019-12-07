BOISE — Justinian Jessup didn’t have much to say when he found out just how impressive his game was Saturday night.
He doesn’t like talking about himself — a career night was no different.
The senior guard set career highs with seven 3-pointers and 27 points and moved into third place on Boise State’s career 3-point list to help lead the Broncos to a 75-64 win over Colorado State on Saturday night.
“I mean it feels good,” Jessup said with a smile. “Yeah, it feels good. It feels awesome.”
Jessup had six 3-pointers in the second half to help the Broncos (5-3, 1-1 MW) overcome a 33-32 halftime deficit. He made five during an early flurry coming out of the locker room, and then hit a dagger to put the Broncos up 73-63 with 1:25 to play.
The final 3 established new career marks for points and made 3s. It also helped him pass both Nick Duncan and Abe Jackson to reach third place on Boise State’s all-time list with 254 3-pointers.
Jessup is now just 12 made 3-pointers shy of Coby Karl for second place and 21 from Anthony Drmic’s school record of 275.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “He passed up Abe and Nick Duncan, two of my favorites, and he’s on his way to get Drmic, one of my all-time favorites. He’s picking them off one by one and it’s neat to see.”
Jessup hit 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range and 9 of 16 overall while playing all 40 minutes.
“He’s come in here every day and worked his tail off to get to where he’s at,” said Derrick Alston, who had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds himself. “Now we get to see those accolades, so it’s awesome.”
Robin Jorch made his first start since 2017 and scored Boise State’s first six points. He finished with eight points and three rebounds.
Rice said Jorch started over RJ Williams due to the ejection Williams got for a pair of technical fouls against New Mexico. Williams added eight points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes off of the bench.
Boise State made 10 of 28 shots from 3-point range, including 8 of 14 from behind the arc in the second half.
The Broncos also had a strong defensive effort, particularly against Colorado State big man Nico Carvacho. The all-league center was held to 11 points and 9 rebounds.
Boise State has now won four of its past five games, but Saturday’s win was a big one. It improved the Broncos to 1-1 in Mountain West play as they had back into non-conference action for the next three weeks.
“We were pretty tight today because we needed this one,” Rice said. “We’re off to a good start. We were a free throw or bucket away from being 2-0. We did a good job of not dwelling (on Wednesday’s loss at New Mexico). That was hard, we battled our tails off and came away a little bit short.
“Our mission is to keep growing and keep getting better and when we do, we’re going to have a really good ball club come January and February.”
Boise State hits the road for a game at Tulsa on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. MT.