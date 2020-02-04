Justinian Jessup hit the record-breaking shot early. Alex Hobbs hit the big shots late.
And now the Boise State men’s basketball team has its first five-game conference winning streak in five seasons.
Hobbs scored 16 of his career-high 24 points in the second half and Jessup broke the Mountain West’s all-time 3-point record just a little more than three minutes in, as Boise State escaped with a 67-62 win against Wyoming on Tuesday in Laramie, Wyoming.
“It was cool to get the record out of the way early,” said Jessup, who finished with two 3-pointers and 16 points. “We had to battle through some stuff early, like elevation and the fact that they’re a scrappy team. It’s great to get the record and the win.”
Jessup entered the game tied with Jimmer Fredette with 296 3-pointers in his career and surpassed the former BYU star for the conference record on his second shot of the night. He had another 3-pointer less than a minute later, bringing his total to 298.
Hobbs, meanwhile, took control of the game in the second half, with the second-place Broncos (16-8, 8-4 Mountain West) struggling against the last-place Cowboys (6-18, 1-11).
Hobbs was 7 for 11 from the field in the second half, including 2 for 2 from 3-point range, helping keep Boise State in the game, and eventually taking the lead.
“Alex played one of his best games of the season, he had 24 points,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said on the radio broadcast after the game. “But I told Alex in the locker room I was more impressed with his defense and his moxie and talking to our guys right. He brought the energy and he kept guys from getting frustrated. We were able to regroup and find a way to get it done.”
Boise State found itself tied at 33 at halftime despite no points from leading scorer Derrick Alston, who finished the game with 2 points on 0 for 7 shooting.
Max Rice had four 3-pointers and 12 points in the first 20 minutes, both of which were career-highs for the freshman.
“Max really saved our bacon in that first half, 4 for 4 from 3, that was huge and kind of kept the game where it needed to be,” said Leon Rice about his son. “Otherwise, we’d have been in big trouble.”
The two teams traded leads seven times in the first half, with the lead never getting above five. Jessup hit a jump shot with a minute left in the half to put Boise State ahead 33-30, its largest lead of the game to that point, but Brandon Porter hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds left to tie it.
The Broncos trailed for much of the second half, taking a 54-53 lead on a 3-pointer by Hobbs with 5:15 left. It was the Broncos’ first lead in more than 11 minutes.
After Hunter Maldonado hit a shot to put Wyoming back ahead, Hobbs hit another 3-pointer to put Boise State ahead for good. The win is Boise State’s fifth in a row, its longest winning streak in conference play since winning six in a row and eight in a row during the 2014-15 season.
Boise State will take that streak back on the road again Saturday for a game against Utah State before returning home next week for two games against Air Force and No. 4 San Diego State.
“We’re not playing perfect ball, but we’re finding ways to win,” Jessup said. “We’re going to continue to get better. I think it’s important for each player to take it upon themselves to get better and make a teammate better. That’s going to be huge for the next week and a half.”
Boise State was without Abu Kigab, who missed the game with a hip pointer suffered last week in a win against San Jose State. Kigab attempted to play in Saturday’s game against Nevada, but left the game in the first half and didn’t return.
Rice told the radio broadcast pregame show that Kigab was better served resting instead of being rushed back. He said he’d continue rehabbing the injury and would be reevaluated Thursday.
“I had to make a tough decision about Abu,” Rice said after the game. “I didn’t want to have it drag out all year long. We need him. He’s provided a big lift for us and helped us. When you’re down a guy like that, it makes a big difference, especially on the road.”