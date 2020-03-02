LAS VEGAS - Boise State senior Justinian Jessup was named a first team all-Mountain West selection Monday, while junior Derrick Alston landed on the second team in a vote of media members that cover the league.
Jessup led the Mountain West in made 3-pointers (63) and 3-point percentage (43.8 percent) during conference games and was sixth in scoring at 17.8 points per game. He was also second in minutes played at 36.2 per game.
Alston was 10th in scoring during Mountain West play, averaging 14.9 points per game.
San Diego State's Malachi Flynn was named the Mountain West Player of the Year, while Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher was voted Coach of the Year. The Aztecs went 28-1 in the regular season and clinched the league title with three weeks left.
Mountain West coaches voted to eliminate the media from the postseason awards poll a few years ago, so the media elected to continue voting in a separate poll. One ballot is turned in for each of the 11 markets with Mountain West teams. In towns where more than one paper exists, a combined ballot is submitted. B.J. Rains from the Idaho Press and Rachel Roberts of the Idaho Statesman worked together on the Boise ballot.
The coaches postseason awards vote will be released Tuesday by the Mountain West.
Jessup became the Mountain West's all-time 3-point leader earlier this season, surpassing former BYU star Jimmer Fredette's record. He currently has 320 career made 3-pointers.
Alston is third overall in scoring in the league for all games at 17.9 points per game. Media members were asked to largely consider stats from conference games only, but the full body of work could be used.
Boise State earned the No. 5 seed in the Mountain West Tournament and will open up play Thursday at the Thomas and Mack Center against No. 4 seed UNLV.
Here's the full list of postseason awards and all-conference selections, with vote totals in parenthesis:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (9)
Others receiving votes: Jalen Harris, Nevada (2)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (11)
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Neemias Queta, Utah State (6)
Others receiving votes: K.J. Feagin, San Diego State (2); Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (2); Justin Bean, Utah State (1)
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (9)
Others receiving votes: Jalen Harris, Nevada (2)
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (9)
Others receiving votes: Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (1); David Roddy, Colorado State (1)
6TH MAN OF THE YEAR: Nisré Zouzoua, Nevada (8)
Others receiving votes: Diogo Brito, Utah State (1); Alex Hobbs, Boise State (1); Elijah Mitrou-Long, UNLV (1).
• ALL-MW FIRST TEAM •
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State (163 points)
Jalen Harris, Nevada (156)
Sam Merrill, Utah State (141)
Bryce Hamilton, UNLV (129)
Justinian Jessup, Boise State (99)
• ALL-MW SECOND TEAM •
Nico Carvacho, Colorado State (94)
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State (87)
Derrick Alston Jr., Boise State (79)
Neemias Queta, Utah State (77)
Justin Bean, Utah State (63)
• ALL-MW THIRD TEAM •
Jazz Johnson, Nevada (47)
Yanni Wetzel, San Diego State (41)
Lavelle Scottie, Air Force (32)
Seneca Knight, San Jose State (25)
(tie) Nate Grimes, Fresno State (19)
(tie) Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming (19)
• ALL-MW HONORABLE MENTION •
Isaiah Stevens, Colorado State (14); JaQuan Lyle, New Mexico (12); K.J. Feagin, San Diego State (6); David Roddy, Colorado State (6); Amauri Hardy, UNLV (5); Lindsey Drew, Nevada (4); Orlando Robinson, Fresno State (2).