BOISE - It was set up to be one of the biggest days in program history.
The undefeated and fourth-ranked San Diego State Aztecs had other ideas.
Likely Mountain West Player of the Year Malachi Flynn had 22 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals and all five San Diego State starters reached double figures in a 72-55 win over Boise State Sunday afternoon at ExtraMile Arena.
A crowd of 10,651 - a season-high and the 25th largest in school history - did all it could to help will the Broncos to a historic victory. They just didn't have much to cheer about.
"We just didn't get it done, straight up," Boise State's Justinian Jessup said. "They outplayed us in pretty much every facet so, yeah, it's disappointing for sure."
Jessup had 22 points and Derrick Alston added 12 - but the rest of Boise State's roster combined for just 21 points and nobody else had more than four.
The 55 points were a season low for the Broncos, who show below 43 percent from the field for a fifth straight game. Boise State made 21 of 51 shots from the field (41.2 percent) including 10 of 26 from 3-point range (38.5 percent).
San Diego State (26-0, 15-0 MW) meanwhile shot 55.6 percent from the field. Yanni Wetzell had 14 points, Jordan Schakel had 12, Matt Mitchell had 11 and KJ Feagin had 10 for the Aztecs, who had 16 assists to just eight turnovers.
"When you play a team that's ranked that high this time of year, there's a reason for it, and I think you guys saw the reason," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "I mean boy, they are a good team. Those guys are so mature, they have so many veterans, and they were locked in and solid. They are certainly deserving of their ranking no question."
Boise State (17-10, 9-6 MW) fell to fifth place in the Mountain West Standings after finishing with just seven assists to 15 turnovers.
The Broncos trailed from start to finish and were overmatched by the balanced Aztecs, who won for a 26th straight time this season and moved within three games of finishing the regular season with an unblemished record for the first time since Kentucky went 31-0 during the regular season during the 2014-15 season.
"One of the dangers of a game like this always is having a little too much emotion and that gets the better of you and I think we had a little of that early on," Rice said. "Things were bouncing in and out, we were a little sloppy in our execution and forgetting things we usually don't forget and doing things outside of what we do, but you also have to credit the team you are playing.
"They are an impressive group. ... Their discipline on the defensive end was extraordinary. In the end that's what it was. It was a little harder for us to score than it was for them."
The Broncos trailed by 14 at the half and the lead surged to 22 points in the final minutes. Boise State had a brief flurry midway through the second half - scoring 10 straight points to cut an 18-point deficit to 50-42 with 10:20 left - but the Aztecs scored the next four points and the Broncos never got within single digits again.
"Tonight it wasn't meant to be," Rice said. "That's sports. That's basketball. ... It's not like we're the first team they've done this too. They've done some impressive things throughout the year and they were locked in tonight and they played a better game than us."
Boise State never led but hung tough for much of the first half. They trailed 11-9 early after a bucket from Jessup, but the Aztecs scored nine of the next 11 points and led 20-11 on consecutive buckets from Mitchell.
Jessup hit a 3 and Akot and Alston followed with buckets to pull the Broncos within 25-21 with 5:45 left in the half. But the Aztecs followed with three straight buckets to lead by double digits for the first time at 32-21 with 3:50 left.
Alston hit a 3 from the wing to cut the deficit to 32-24 with 1:50 left, but San Diego State scored the final six points of the half - including a putback just before time expired by Wetzell - to open up a 40-26 lead at the half.
Boise State fell behind by 19 early in the second half but cut the deficit to 50-42 at the midway point. The crowd finally had a chance to cheer, and the Broncos had life.
But San Diego State wasn't about to fold. They've overcome much more adversity already this year.
"I told them Boise has a run in them," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said. "They came from 18 down against Utah State with four minutes to go, so when they put the run together, the comments in the timeout were to just keep taking open shots. This team doesn't play cautious. They want to play aggressive all the way through.
"I put on the board 'play together, stay together' and when things got hostile in here, they didn't overreact to things...They stay focused and play the right way and they've been rewarded for that."
The Aztecs added a couple late dagger 3-pointers to pull away before scurrying to the airport for a 5:40 p.m. flight back home to San Diego.
The Broncos were left to think about what could have been. Instead of a potentially program-changing win, Boise State instead must now win its final three games to assure it gets a first-round bye in the Mountain West Tournament.
"They beat us at everything," Alston said. "We just have to keep playing and keep working. You can't win every game. It's tough. We just have to keep fighting. We have a lot of fighters in our locker room and those are the guys that will stand at the mountain at the end of the day."
The Broncos return to action Wednesday night at San Jose State at 8 p.m. Senior Day follows back at ExtraMile Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. against New Mexico.