If for nothing else, it was a fun 10 minutes.
Boise State was hitting long 3s, slamming home dunks and having its way with No. 5 ranked San Diego State during a lengthy stretch of the first half Friday night in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
The Broncos used a 21-2 run that stretched to 26-5 and built a 16-point lead on the top-seeded Aztecs with roughly five minutes left in the first half. A stunning upset appeared to be in progress.
Then San Diego State got going, and didn't stop.
The Aztecs closed the first half on a 16-1 run to tie the game and then continued the turnaround with a dominant second half to end Boise State's run at the Mountain West Tournament with a 81-68 win.
Boise State (20-12) may have basketball left. The Broncos will wait until March 15 to find out whether they'll be invited to the NIT for the third time in the last four years.
San Diego State advances to Saturday's title game and likely a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Alex Hobbs had 21 points to lead five Boise State players in double figures. Derrick Alston and RJ Williams each had 12 points, while Justinian Jessup and Abu Kigab had 10.
But Alston was 4 for 17 from the field, including just 2 for 10 from 3-point range in what might be his final game at Boise State. The redshirt junior is weighing an early jump to the NBA.
After shooting 52.5 % and 55.6 % in two blowout wins against the Broncos earlier this year, Boise State needed the Aztecs to have an off night Friday to have a shot. It didn't happen.
San Diego State made 15 3s and shot a 49.1 % from the field despite the Broncos playing what appeared to be pretty good defense for much of the game.
Boise State trailed 12-7 before ripping off a crazy 16-0 run to lead 23-12 with 9:50 left before the half. After San Diego State finally scored for the first time in nearly six minutes on a KJ Feagin basket, Alex Hobbs followed with a 3-pointer and a short one-handed hook shot to extend the run to 21-2 and put the Broncos up 28-14.
The Broncos had their biggest lead of the half at 37-21 on a basket from Abu Kigab with 4:50 left. But that's when the Aztecs finally started heating up.
Back to back buckets from Trey Pulliam and Malachi Flynn and a 3-pointer from Feagin cut the Boise State lead to 37-29, and the Aztecs kept crawling back on another basket from Flynn.
After Kigab went 1 for 2 at the line, Jordan Schakel and Flynn hit consecutive 3s to pull San Diego State within 38-37 with 1:24 left. Hobbs hit a pair of free throws, but Schakel nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to send the teams into the locker room all knotted at 40-40.
But Boise State started 2 for 15 from the field in the second half and San Diego State opened up a 62-50 lead. The Broncos pulled within 8 at 73-65 with 3:35 to go, but couldn't get any closer.
