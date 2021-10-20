BOISE — Abu Kigab is not sure how to answer the question because he doesn’t have an answer.
Had he not gotten hurt in the final regular season game last year, would he have come back for another season with the Broncos like he ultimately decided to do?
“I’m not sure. I can’t really say,” Kigab said with a pause. “I can’t tell you something that I really don’t know.”
Kigab was a Second Team All-Mountain West selection a year ago after averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. He likely would have at least tested NBA Draft waters after the season and could have elected to start a professional career either in the NBA, the G League or overseas.
But he never got to make that decision.
The 6-foot-7 Kigab suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder during the final game. With months of rehab ahead and no way to show himself off to professional scouts, he elected to take the NCAA up on its offer for an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was very hard not being able to be on the court to help my team,” Kigab said. “I tried to do everything I could in terms of being a great leader off the court, talking to my teammates, getting them in the right frame of mind and talking to the guys on defense since we didn’t have many fans.
“It was really hard but I learned a lesson from it. It’s a process and you have to learn and grow from things that happened. It’s unfortunate it happened, but I’m happy it happened because it brought me back here for sure.”
The bad? Kigab had to watch from the sidelines as Boise State suffered a bad loss to Fresno State to end the regular season and was unable to help in losses to Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament and to Memphis in the second round of the NIT.
The good? Boise State has arguably its most important player and leader back for another year as it takes another run at a Mountain West Championship.
Kigab started 25 games for the Broncos last year in his first full season since transferring from Oregon. He scored in double figures 15 times, had two 20-point games and led the Broncos in scoring three times. He finished second on the team in scoring to Derrick Alston Jr. and second in rebounding behind Mladen Armus.
“He’s our heart and soul,” guard Emmanuel Akot said. “He brings so much energy, he works so hard at his game. He’s a very good player, but his leadership is great. He just works so hard and demands excellence of his teammates. He’s been really good.”
While Alston Jr. often stole the limelight and scored more points, Kigab was arguably more important last season. In the 18 wins Kigab played in, he averaged 13.78 points per game. In the seven losses he was a part of, he averaged just 6.42 points per game. The Broncos also went 1-2 without him in the final three games of the year.
The Broncos seem to go as Kigab goes. And with how well he’s looked in practice recently, that could be a good thing for Boise State.
“He’s had some of the best days I’ve seen him have as a Bronco,” Rice said. “I nicknamed him The Fire Man because he’s just one of those guys that can run around and put out fires, especially defensively. He’s just doing a great job and making guys better. I’m really pleased at his development.”
When Rice originally planned out his roster with recruiting a few years ago, he didn’t expect to have Kigab back with the current group. But COVID-19 and the shoulder injury changed things — and Rice is thankful to have him for another year.
“He deserves this last year and I’m happy he gets this year,” Rice said. “With how hard he plays, how committed he is to the game and to winning. He’s just about all the right things. I look forward to seeing him every day. He’s just fun to be around and he has such an influence on the team. And I’m telling you, he’s getting better and better. He’s playing his best basketball right now.”
Kigab missed a good chunk of the summer due to rehab on his shoulder, but he's back practicing with no limitations during practice.
“I’m feeling really good,” Kigab said. “My shoulder is fully healed, my body is feeling great — the best it ever has. I’m just excited for the season. I’m taking it day by day and enjoying the process.”
Kigab has several areas of his game he hopes to improve this year including his outside shooting and his ability to get to the rim and score more near the basket. He also hopes to be a better passer, particularly when he has the ball down in the post.
“I’ve been working a lot on my game and I’m very excited to show it off this year,” Kigab said.
Boise State figures to have an all-transfer, veteran, talented starting five this season. But there’s no debating Kigab is the leader of the group and one of the biggest factors in the Broncos’ chances of success this season.
Kigab wasn’t sure if he’d be back. But now that he is, he hopes to make the most of it.
“I’m very motivated,” Kigab said. “I’m back with my guys and I get another shot at that Mountain West title and an NCAA berth. It’s a blessing to be here with these guys every single day.
“I just want to win. All I care about is winning. If we win and do what we’re supposed to do, everybody eats. My biggest goal is to just go out there and win games.”
With Kigab back in the fold, the Broncos should have a chance to do just that.