BOISE — Devonaire Doutrive debuted for the Boise State basketball team midseason last year, worked his way into the starting lineup and scored in double figures in five of the last six games — all while dealing with a knee injury that required postseason surgery.
Broncos coach Leon Rice is salivating over what a healthy, confident Doutrive can do from day one this year.
After an up-and-down first season, the 6-foot-5 Arizona transfer appears primed to be a major contributor heading into year No. 2.
“It’s a big opportunity for me and I’m just going to try and be the best player I can be,” Doutrive told the Idaho Press. “I’m very excited and very eager. I’m ready to get out there.”
Doutrive averaged 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18 games for the Broncos last season (three starts) and was an honorable mention All-Mountain West honoree by the media.
He transferred from Arizona in time for the spring semester in 2020, but NCAA rules forced him to sit out the rest of that season and the first semester last season. He was cleared to play on Jan. 6 against Air Force at ExtraMile Arena and had eight points and three rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench.
A week later at Wyoming, he had his best two games of the season in a span of three days — scoring a career-high 21 points on 4 of 7 shooting from 3-point range on Jan. 11 and 17 points two days later on Jan. 13 thanks to two more 3-pointers.
But he scored in double figures just once in the next eight games as he and the Broncos continued to adjust to having him added to an already crowded rotation midway through the season.
“It was really hard for him and the team,” said Rice, Boise State’s 12th-year coach. “Even though you are adding a good player, we were in a good flow and had good chemistry and it's not his fault or Abu Kigab’s fault the year before because you are adding good players, but it just changes what you had worked on for months and the team chemistry and all that stuff that is important to winning. It threw it off just enough.”
Doutrive started to get in a flow later in the season and the results showed. He scored in double figures in five of the last six games, including the final three in the Mountain West Tournament and the NIT.
He had team highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double in a quarterfinal loss to Nevada in the Mountain West Tournament. He then had 10 points and eight rebounds and scored the game-winning shot on a put back in the final seconds to beat SMU in the first round of the NIT.
“I had my moments and I had my spurts,” Doutrive said. “I was just trying to be ready at any moment. That was my biggest thing because I knew I wasn’t going to play right away, so I just came in and tried to be prepared for anything.
“I feel like now I’m very comfortable and I’m just looking forward to being able to play in that first game.”
Off the court, Doutrive is working toward a degree in communications, which would be a huge accomplishment within his family.
“I’m one of the first in my family to go to college so I take every opportunity and moment to better me and my family and I think about them,” Doutrive said. “I just continue to be the best person I can be in school and on the court.”
Asked about earning a degree, Doutrive said, “It would mean a lot. Knowing my background it would mean a lot for me and my family. Hopefully with that degree I can use it for better opportunities to come.”
Doutrive was ranked with four stars and was the No. 72 overall player in the 2018 recruiting class by ESPN, making him the second-highest prep recruit ever to suit up for the Broncos. He had big expectations placed on him when he got to Boise State and after a solid debut campaign, he could now be ready to fully live up to the hype.
His minutes should go up — and one would think his production would too. The athletic guard gives the Broncos a nice combination of outside shooting and the ability to slash to the basket and finish at the rim. He’s strong in transition, and also has improved as a defender.
“He’s a very dynamic player,” senior Abu Kigab said. “He’s pretty much our fastest guy on the court at all times. He plays with good pace, can shoot the ball, can hit that mid-range and can get to the basket. He makes the right plays and he’s going to do a lot for us this year. I’m excited about him.”
Making his strong finish to the season even more impressive is that he did it with a chipped bone in his patella tendon. He was often limited in practice to ensure he felt good enough to play in games.
After the season, Doutrive had surgery to fix the issue and reported he is now 100 percent healthy.
“I think the health part is big,” Rice said. “We got his knee fixed and he’s feeling better. He was in and out, he’d practice for a day and play a game and then be out and be unable to practice. That really hurt and was hard for the team.”
Doutrive said he hopes to be better in all areas this season.
“Rebounding more, defending more, making free throws, being able to knock down more open 3s,” Doutrive listed as goals. “I’m one of the older guys so being able to lead and just trying to be more vocal than I was last year and show by example.”
Doutrive is listed as a senior, but has another year of eligibility left for the 2022-23 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Finally healthy and comfortable, Doutrive could be ready for a big year. As a result, so could the Broncos.
“Last year didn’t end how we wanted it to and being able to have that fire again to get back to playing basketball, it feels great,” Doutrive said. “It’s an opportunity I’m looking forward to.”
Boise State opens the season Nov. 9 at ExtraMile Arena against Utah Valley.