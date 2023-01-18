BOISE — Gone are the days when Boise State men's basketball coach Leon Rice has to resort to gimmicks to encourage large crowds at ExtraMile Arena.
One only has to go back five years to recall Rice's antics to lure a sellout home crowd when the Broncos' head coach walked across the Boise River then rode a horse through campus.
That seems like a lifetime ago.
The Broncos could likely do something that has only been done once in school history — earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.
More than that, though, it's the product Rice is rolling out on the court that should entice fans to venture into ExtraMile. This year's and last year's teams have been special.
Statistically, crowds have been improving each year. Last season, Boise State averaged 7,596 for home games overall and 8,293 for Mountain West home games.
This year is much improved. The Broncos are averaging 8,642 overall — an improvement of 1,046 per game — and 9,924 in conference, an uptick of 1,631 per game.
Sure the conference improvement is a small sample size with just three games. That might drop some with some less-than-attractive matchups against the lower-division teams, but that number will finish much higher than last year.
On hand to witness Broncos' 77-62 win over Nevada was the third largest this season, 9,653 strong for Tuesday night's matchup.
"It was a great crowd," Leon Rice said. "Appreciate everyone coming out. We need to fill this place, though. They gave me the choice. The game could have been at 9 (o'clock). I said no. For the fans I wanted it at 7. i want people here. if it would have been at 9 on a school night ... I chose 7 for the fans. We need to fill this place because it makes a difference. ... I think the crowd lifts them up and gives them the energy to finish."
Before a career night from the coach's son, Max Rice, let the Broncos pull away from the Nevada, I asked a couple of those fans their thoughts on home attendance.
"I honestly think this is the best entertainment bargain in town," said Randy Ruckle of Eagle who has had four season tickets since moving to the Treasure Valley 10 years ago after a career in banking. "You stack up the price of the ticket and the quality of the product they've been putting on the floor ...."
Ruckle also has season tickets in football. But as an Indiana University graduate steeped in love for college basketball, he prefers the round ball.
"The one thing I think they can do more for this program is a new facility or improve this facility," Ruckle said. "Leon Rice has done a fantastic job. if you look at this team, they turned over a lot of players and here they are again, right? If they get more people in here and behind the program it will help recruiting. Kids don't want to come play if people aren't going to come out and watch."
Rob Bayless of Meridian, a former season ticket holder, brought his granddaughter Tuesday and had his best seats in his third game at ExtraMile — seven rows behind Nevada's bench.
Bayless has been attending BSU games for 25 years.
"Fans need to fill this place. We've got a great treasure here," said Bayless, who plans to buy season tickets again. "I liken it to Gonzaga right before they got big, around '98 and '99. Look at the guys we have and the level of defense the team is playing thanks to our great assistant coaches. Look at the recruits we have coming on board after this season. This program is taking off."
Max Rice and Tyson Degenhart appreciated the energy from the crowd Tuesday.
"We played off the crowd," Max Rice said. "We had a great crowd and a lot of good students."
Said Degenhart: "We're a show to see in Boise."
The win elevated Boise State (15-4 overall, 5-1 MW) into a two-way tie for first place with preseason favorite San Diego State (13-4, 4-1). The teams meet for the first time Feb. 3 in San Diego.
First place now and first place in early March are two different things.
The Broncos will get to see what a vocal, sold-out arena looks like Friday when they travel to The Pit to face New Mexico (17-2, 4-2).
Fans will get six more chances to see the Broncos with two home games next week, beginning Tuesday against Fresno State.
"We want more," Rice said after told the crowd count. "They don't get disappointed when they come. Our guys play their hearts out, they play together, it's a great atmosphere. You can't get better entertainment. It costs 100 bucks to go to a movie. This is better than any movie you can go watch."
For the love of the game — and to keep Leon away from the Boise River or near horses — people who have yet to check out Boise State this season need to circle a game on the calendar and attend.
These Broncos have proven they're worth the price of admission.