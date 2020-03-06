LAS VEGAS — If for nothing else, it was a fun 10 minutes.
Boise State was hitting long 3-pointers, slamming home dunks and having its way with No. 5-ranked San Diego State during a lengthy stretch of the first half Friday night in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament.
The Broncos used a 21-2 run that stretched to 26-5 and built a 16-point lead on the top-seeded Aztecs with roughly five minutes left in the first half. A stunning upset appeared to be in progress.
"It was good," Boise State's Justinian Jessup said. "Wish we could have played like that for 40 minutes."
Then San Diego State got going, and didn't stop.
The Aztecs closed the first half on a 16-1 run to tie the game and then continued the turnaround with a dominant second half to end Boise State's run at the tournament with a 81-68 win.
San Diego State ripped off a 39-11 run from late in the first half until midway through the second half to turn the 16-point deficit into a 12-point lead. The Broncos were unable to recover, falling short in their bid for the biggest win in program history.
"It was going good ... and then they went boom, boom, boom," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "Man, they got it going and that lead went away in just a second."
Despite the loss, Boise State (20-12) may have basketball left. The Broncos will wait until March 15 to find out whether they'll be invited to the NIT for the third time in the last four years, and they seemingly will be right on the bubble.
Rice believes they should be included in the 32-team field.
"I hope we get that opportunity because I have a lot of guys in that locker room that don't want to take off the uniform yet," Rice said. "It feels like we're getting better, you know. I think I have a group that's still improving."
San Diego State advances to Saturday's title game and likely a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Alex Hobbs had 21 points to lead five Boise State five players in double figures. Derrick Alston and RJ Williams each had 12 points, while Jessup and Abu Kigab had 10.
But Alston was 4 for 17 from the field, including just 2 for 10 from 3-point range in what might be his final game at Boise State. The redshirt junior is weighing an early jump to the NBA.
He declined comment on his future after the game, saying "I just want to be with my guys right now and when that time comes, it will come."
Alston had just two points in the second half and was 0 for 7 from the field.
"Very disappointed and I put a lot of the blame on myself," Alston said. "Especially in the second half not being able to hit shots or impact the game on that end. I put it on my shoulders."
After shooting 52.5% and 55.6% in two blowout wins against the Broncos earlier this year, Boise State needed the Aztecs to have an off night Friday to have a shot. It didn't happen.
San Diego State made 15 3-pointers and shot a 49.1% from the field despite the Broncos playing what appeared to be pretty good defense for much of the game.
The 15 made 3s were the most allowed by the Broncos in 10 years under Rice.
"They just hit a bunch of 3s, that's really it," Jessup said. "We missed some shots, took some bad ones probably, but we didn't take their 3s away good enough. It was bad defense, and them being on fire a little bit. They have good offensive players and we know that."
Boise State trailed 12-7 before ripping off a crazy 16-0 run to lead 23-12 with 9:50 left before the half. After San Diego State finally scored for the first time in nearly six minutes on a KJ Feagin basket, Hobbs followed with a 3-pointer and a short one-handed hook shot to extend the run to 21-2 and put the Broncos up 28-14.
The Broncos had their biggest lead of the half at 37-21 on a basket from Kigab with 4:50 left.
"We came out with a lot of confidence. We really thought we could win the game," Williams said. "It was fun because we worked hard to get to that point, but we knew we weren't going to beat them in the first half. We tried to weather the storm the best we could, but we just couldn't."
Back to back buckets from Trey Pulliam and Malachi Flynn and a 3-pointer from Feagin cut the Boise State lead to 37-29, and the Aztecs kept crawling back on another basket from Flynn.
After Kigab went 1 for 2 at the line, Jordan Schakel and Flynn hit consecutive 3s to pull San Diego State within 38-37 with 1:24 left. Hobbs hit a pair of free throws, but Schakel nailed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to send the teams into the locker room all knotted at 40-40.
"It's a 40-minute game," Kigab said. "It's game of runs and we went on a run and then they went on a run. They are a very good team and we're a very good team. It's just a game of runs and whoever makes the most runs wins, and they did today."
But Boise State started 2 for 15 from the field in the second half and San Diego State opened up a 62-50 lead. The Broncos pulled within 8 at 73-65 with 3:35 to go, but couldn't get any closer.
After shooting 57.7% from the field in the first half, the Broncos shot just 23.3% (7 of 30) in the second half as the Aztecs pulled away.
"We struggled for a long time offensively," Rice said.
Boise State will lose five seniors but welcome in four Division I transfers that will combine to give the Broncos a roster that some close to the program think could be the most talented in school history.
Boise State wasn't ready to put a wrap on the season afterwards as both Rice and several players said they hope and expect to continue the season with the NIT.
But the season should undoubtedly be seen as a success whenever it ends. The Broncos are one of just six teams nationally to lose 20 games last season and win 20 games this year.
They reached the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament for the first time since 2015, and they lost to a team that's only lost one game all season.
"We're on our way," Rice said of Boise State's program. "This year was quite a testament to the seniors that I had. They've got a lot of character. They went through a tough one last year and they responded. They had a lot of great moments and a lot of great wins. They were just so fun to coach.
"That's why I want to keep playing with them. They are great guys and fun to be around ... and they kept getting better throughout the year. I'm just really proud of these guys."