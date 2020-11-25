BOISE — There was no easing into things last season for Oregon transfer Abu Kigab.
When he became eligible at the end of the first semester, Boise State coach Leon Rice threw the forward right into the starting lineup for his first game against Georgia Tech in the opening round of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.
Kigab led the Broncos with 17 points that day and went on to be a major contributor the rest of the season.
Now with 20 games of experience under his belt, Kigab starts his first full season with the Broncos hoping to make an even bigger impact.
“That experience definitely helped because I got to play and the experience is a big factor just feeling those games out,” Kigab said. “It’s a really big advantage I have going into this year.
“Last year was a learning experience because I hadn’t really played significant minutes at my previous school, so it was kind of a year where I got to see what my strengths and weaknesses and it gave me a great road map on what I needed to work on in the offseason. It was a blessing in disguise.”
The former four-star recruit averaged just 1.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game at Oregon before deciding to transfer midway through his sophomore year. After enrolling at Boise State he sat out the spring and fall semesters due to NCAA transfer rules before debuting with the Broncos last December.
Boise State had already played 10 games when Kigab took the floor in Hawaii. And his impact was even bigger than some had expected given his lack of production at Oregon.
In his partial season for the Broncos, Kigab averaged 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 25.8 minutes per game. In his first home game, he poured in a career-high 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against CSUN. He also had 23 points at Fresno State and 20 points at Air Force.
“That’s hard to do, so hard to do to come in at the semester,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “It’s hard for the team and hard for him and he handled it pretty darn well. His first game at ExtraMile Arena he goes for 33 points? That’s a pretty good coming out party.
“He’s a guy that can be explosive and is versatile and does a lot of good things.”
At 6-foot-7, Kigab showed good shooting ability from the outside, but also a strong inside and post-up game. He got to the foul line 64 times in 20 games and twice had games with at least 10 rebounds.
He can play multiple spots on the floor both on offense and defense, which gives Rice different options on how to use him this season.
“That’s the thing, he’s got a different kind of versatility that is important to this team,” Rice said. “He can do some of the heavy lifting that maybe some others can’t do. He’s so physical and strong and he’s pretty tough and he plays hard, but his game is a little different.”
Asked about his versatility, Kigab said assistant coach Mike Burns refers to him as NBA star Jimmy Butler.
“He’s a little too nice, but I try to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Kigab said. “Whether that means some nights I have to score more, some nights pass more, some nights rebound more, every game is different. Some nights I’m open for 3s, so I’ll keep shooting them. Some nights I might get to the free throw line more.
“Who we are playing and how the game is going determines how I play and what I need to do to help the team win.”
Kigab is hoping to be more of a leader this season as one of only a handful of returners that saw significant playing time last season. Boise State is adding four Division I transfers to the mix, three to start the season and a fourth at the end of the semester like Kigab did last year.
He’s also focused on controlling his emotions more this year and not letting a bad call or play get to him.
“I have to be more of a leader of the team,” Kigab said. “It’s a long season and we’ll have ups and downs and I feel like we have to stay level-headed and it starts with me. I can’t get too high or too low.”
Kigab is listed as a senior on the roster, but he will have the option to return next year with a new NCAA ruling not counting eligibility this year due to the pandemic.
“If I get the opportunity to go to the NBA I would take it, but if I have to stay here for two years that’s what I’ll do,” Kigab said. “I can only control what I can control — my attitude and my hard work.”
On a roster loaded with talent and high expectations, Kigab should be right in the middle of it all. And his time playing last year figures to be a big benefit.
“We’ve been waiting for this since everything was shut down back in March,” Kigab said. “We’ve been grinding and getting better and we’re excited for the season to start. We want to show that we got better. We’re going to do something special this year.”