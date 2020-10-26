BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will not be going to Orlando to face national powerhouse Kansas after all.
ESPN announced Monday the cancellation of all preseason tournaments and games scheduled for Orlando during the early part of the season due to problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boise State had been slated to face Kansas on the opening night of the season Nov. 25 and either UCLA or Seton Hall the next night. Both games would have been nationally-televised on an ESPN channel and provide massive exposure for the program.
"ESPN Events set out to create a protected environment for teams to participate in early-season events in Orlando," ESPN said in a statement. "Based on certain challenges surrounding testing protocols, we opted to resume these tournaments during the 2021-22 season."
Boise State is now left with a major void in its schedule with less than a month until the season starts. The Broncos, who have been practicing since Oct. 14, are allowed to play a maximum of nine nonconference games but none have been announced.
A request for comment from Boise State coach Leon Rice was not immediately returned.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...