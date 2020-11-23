BOISE — Leon Rice wanted Marcus Shaver three years ago when the guard picked Portland over Boise State as a senior in high school.
As it turns out, things couldn’t have ended up any more perfect.
Shaver, who was drawn to playing for former NBA player Terry Porter, got the chance to start and play significant minutes for the Pilots for two seasons before electing to transfer.
The 6-foot-2 guard went with Boise State the second time around and after sitting out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, he’ll make his debut for the Broncos Friday in the season opener against No. 17 Houston at 1 p.m.
“It worked great actually because he went and got two years of playing experience and got to be on the floor a lot and might not have gotten as many minutes here as he did there,” Rice told the Idaho Press. “There’s something to be said about doing stuff in games like he did so it worked out great.
“To have him back is a blessing for our program. This is where he belongs. He fits here. The players love him. He’s a quiet guy, but he’s a teammate they all respect him and I think he feels comfortable and fits in really well here.”
Shaver started 52 games in two seasons at Portland from 2017-2019 and led the team in scoring both years. He averaged 12.3 points as a freshman and 14.8 points as a sophomore. For his career, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
The Phoenix native also was recruited by Colorado State, Arkansas, Washington State and others after leaving Portland before realizing he couldn’t say no to Boise State a second time.
“I just really liked the atmosphere here and I already knew coach Burns and coach Rice,” Shaver said. “It just felt like I already knew everyone here and I felt like it would be the right this time around.”
Shaver spent the last year playing on the scout team and improving his skills while being unable to play in games. He was already a solid player, but coaches and teammates say he’s made huge strides in the past year.
He’s been one of the most impressive players on Boise State’s roster during preseason practices and is slated to start at one of the guard spots.
“He’s an electric guard,” teammate Abu Kigab said. “He’s got a 40-plus inch vertical, he’s one of the fastest guys on the team in terms of speed and quickness, he shoots lights out. He’s going to be a very good player for us this year.
“He can do a lot of things like scoring obviously but he can also defend and rebound. He’s a very good offensive rebounder. He’ll make a very big impact this year.”
Fellow transfer Emmanuel Akot played with Shaver on the scout team last year. He called him a “crafty” player that can hurt teams in multiple areas.
“He can score in a lot of different ways and he’s really guard to guard in the pick and roll because he can just stop behind screens and shoot,” Akot said. “He’s an exciting player.”
Shaver’s quickness should help a Boise State team that will have Akot and Derrick Alston Jr. pushing the tempo.
“I feel like this year we’re going to be fast and athletic,” Shaver said. “I can score but also like to get my teammates involved. I feel like I got a lot better sitting out and observing and never taking the game for granted. I think I’m more stronger and athletic and better in every area.”
Shaver has the ability to shoot from the outside — he made at least three 3-pointers in 10 games as a sophomore at Portland — but also is strong when slashing to the basket or trying to beat his defender one-on-one.
“He is a dynamic scorer that can scorer in bunches,” Rice said. “We’re still in the stages of figuring out his best ways to scorer. When you have a scorer they have their favorite shots, hardest shots to guard and we’re learning to put him in position to use those and we’re making progress.
“There’s very few players in college basketball that have that dynamic ability to where however the defense guards him he can still go score it. We’re learning on the fly with Marcus but he can go get baskets and that’s a good guy to have out there.”
Maybe the best part about Shaver is that he’s got the track record at Portland to show he can be counted on. Not only did he average more than 13 points per game, but he had some of his best games against the best competition.
He had 17 points against North Carolina in his fourth college game as a freshman and scored at least 16 points in all three games against Gonzaga. He posted a career-high 30 points against Pacific as a sophomore.
“He’s done it in college and there’s some guys that have that potential, but he’s already done it and is getting better at it too,” Rice said.
Shaver said having to sit out last season was “very tough mentally” but said his focus was on getting better for when his time came. After 19 months between games, he’ll finally get to suit up for the Broncos on Friday.
“It actually went by pretty fast,” Shaver said. “I didn’t think it would go that fast but I had a lot of people in my corner encouraging me every day and telling me to keep fighting. I know it’s going to be worth it.”
The Broncos think so too.