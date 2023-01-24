BOISE — Those inside ExtraMile Arena Tuesday night enjoyed a nice surprise. For the first 20 minutes, the 9,010 patrons who bought a ticket to a basketball game instead were treated to a completely different game: collegiate hot potato.
Willy-nilly, the ball flew all over the place. Routine passes were ending up in the stands. Midway through the first half of the Broncos 63-53 win over Fresno State, it was a coin flip whether Boise State would get a shot off or turn the ball over.
That’s not an exaggeration.
Before Tuesday the Broncos hadn’t turned the ball over more than 15 times in a game. They had 15 turnovers by halftime.
Boise State played poorly enough to be down two dozen and, yet, it was down just two at halftime. Coach Leon Rice walked into the locker room far from happy, but nowhere near dejected.
“Tell me one game we’ve won in the first half,” Rice said to his squad. “None.”
That, in some ways, is the beauty of this Broncos’ team. For all their lulls, there is always that silver lining. Imagine if they could hang onto the ball. Imagine if they could hit a 3. Imagine if they could get a foul call.
No matter how bad a stretch the Broncos have, no matter how long they make it look like that orange leather ball just came out of the oven, Boise State is never out of a game.
“It’s the mark of a good team,” Rice said. “It’s the mark of a mature team.”
The Broncos finished Tuesday night with 19 turnovers … and still easily won by 10.
Helping matters was Fresno State’s offense. It came into the game as the seventh-worst scoring offense in America and, against a long, disciplined Broncos defense, the Bulldogs’ shooting woes were magnified. Fresno State was 2 of 25 from beyond the arc.
For Boise State, though, Tuesday was concerning. Yes, the Broncos won. And, yes, any win in the Mountain West this season should be applauded. But Boise State looked disheveled for most of the night.
To end the first half, Marcus Shaver Jr. sprinted down the court and knocked down a mid-range jumper. The shot was less impressive than the fact Shaver got the ball down the floor.
On the three previous possessions, Boise State failed to even get the ball past midcourt. Shaver had the ball poked out of his possession and threw a pass to Fresno State’s Isaiah Hill. In between those, Max Rice chucked the ball to the ceiling and it was picked off.
“I watched too much Patrick Mahomes this weekend and I was launching it down the court to him,” said Max Rice. “I’ve got to be better about that.”
It was a calamity of miscues.
The most shocking came from Max Rice. He’s arguably been the Broncos’ best player since conference play began, averaging over 15 points while making half his triples. He’s been so tactful, a redshirt senior who seems to always do what the team needs to win.
So it was awfully surprising when Max — who had never turned the ball over more than four times in a night — gave the leather away on seven occasions against Fresno State.
“Just bad mental errors on my part,” said Max Rice. “It’s good to get that out of the way, though.”
“Hopefully we’ll never see that again in his career,” said Leon Rice, literally knocking on wood.
For all the bad in the first half, though, the Broncos were quite impressive in the second. They turned the ball over just four times. They shot 50% (4-8) from beyond the arc. They scored 40 points against one of the best defenses in the Mountain West.
And they did all that while hardly using their bench. All of Boise State’s points were scored by its starters. Shaver had a game-high 16. Tyson Degenhart notched 13. As did Max Rice. Behind a trio of triples, Chibuzo Agbo tallied 11. And Naje Smith scored 10.
It wasn’t pretty, but the Broncos moved forward without adding a blemish to their resume.
“We had egregious mistakes and a terrific response,” Leon Rice said. “The most important thing (is to) accomplish the mission.”
