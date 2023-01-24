Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — Those inside ExtraMile Arena Tuesday night enjoyed a nice surprise. For the first 20 minutes, the 9,010 patrons who bought a ticket to a basketball game instead were treated to a completely different game: collegiate hot potato.

Willy-nilly, the ball flew all over the place. Routine passes were ending up in the stands. Midway through the first half of the Broncos 63-53 win over Fresno State, it was a coin flip whether Boise State would get a shot off or turn the ball over.

Recommended for you

Load comments