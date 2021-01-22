BOISE - The Boise State men's basketball team will not play its scheduled game Friday night against Fresno State due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Mountain West announced the news Friday afternoon in a short statement that said, "Due to COVID-19 issues within the Boise State men's basketball program, the series finale against Fresno State on Friday, Jan. 22 has been postponed. The rescheduled date will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions."
According to a team spokesman, the Broncos didn't have the Mountain West minimum of seven scholarship players available to play due to either positive COVID-19 cases or contact tracing protocols.
Boise State (13-1, 9-0 MW) is riding a 13-game winning streak and is the lone undefeated team in the conference. Of big concern now is how long the Broncos will be unable to play and how many games will be impacted.
The Broncos have a big road trip scheduled to Colorado State next week, but those games would certainly be in doubt at this point.
A team spokesman told the Idaho Press, "Future activity will be determined based on further testing."
Boise State topped Fresno State 73-51 on Wednesday night. The two teams were set to conclude the two-game series Friday night at 7 p.m. in a nationally televised game on CBS Sports Network. That now won't happen.
The Idaho Press is working to get more information on this breaking news story. This post will be updated shortly.