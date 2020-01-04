RENO, Nev. — All Leon Rice could do was shake his head in disbelief as Nevada’s Jazz Johnson hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer Saturday afternoon.
Hand in his face? Didn’t matter. Almost falling out of bounds? No problem. Two Boise State defenders all over him? Another swish.
Johnson had the game of his life, finishing with career highs — 34 points and eight 3-pointers — as the Nevada Wolf Pack handed Boise State a disappointing 83-66 loss at the Lawlor Events Center.
“I was trying to think and the last time I saw someone do something like that was Curry,” said Rice, who watched from the Gonzaga bench in 2008 as Davidson’s Steph Curry poured in 40 points in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s just like ‘oh my gosh, he’s going to make everything.’ We guarded him four different ways with lots of different strategies and he was just going to make them. … Sometimes there’s not much more you can do. It was an impressive effort by Jazz, I’ll give him that. I tip my hat to him.”
It was the eighth straight loss to Nevada for the Broncos (10-6, 2-2 MW), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.
Nevada (10-5, 3-0 MW) shot 55.9 percent as a team and made 14 3s, which ties for the most Boise State has allowed in 10 seasons under Rice. It also tied for the most made 3-pointers by Nevada this season.
Johnson had 21 points in the first half, including a stretch of 18 straight Nevada points, and the Wolf Pack led 39-35 at the break. He stayed hot in the second half, finishing 8 for 12 from 3-point range as Nevada stretched the lead to as many as 20 points.
“We didn’t really guard amazing, but they hit a lot of shots,” Boise State guard Abu Kigab said. “It happens. It’s basketball. The greatest teams get beat. We just have to move on, regroup and get better from it.
“Guys get hot and when guys get hot they make shots. That’s all it was. Justinian could do the same thing, Derrick could do the same thing, I could do the same thing, but it was Jazz’s night tonight.”
Only one player on Boise State’s roster, fifth-year center Robin Jorch, has ever beaten Nevada. The Broncos’ last win against the Wolf Pack came in 2016.
Derrick Alston had 15 points to lead four Boise State players in double figures, but the Broncos went just 5 for 26 (19.2 percent) from 3-point range and had only five assists.
Justinian Jessup had 12 points and made two of his eight 3-point attempts to pull even with Anthony Drmic for first place on Boise State’s career 3-point list with 275.
Nevada, which feeds off a boisterous crowd, made 11 of its first 21 3-pointers. And if it seemed like it’s happened before, it has. Nevada made 13 3s against the Broncos in Reno last year to beat the Broncos.
Johnson’s previous career-high was 27 points. He surpassed that by the early part of the second half.
“Frustrating,” Alston said. “That’s kind of how we lost here last year, them getting hot from 3. It was definitely one of our keys coming in here knowing how well they shoot the ball, so it’s frustrating.
“He’s little, he’s coming off three or four screens at a time. I mean he’s hard to guard. Justinian worked his butt off tonight chasing him around and we tried to help as much as we could, but he just had one of those nights.”
RJ Williams added 11 points and Kigab had 10 for the Broncos, who have lost six straight Mountain West road games.
Boise State started off hot and led 19-11 on a driving layup from Jessup with 10:35 left in the first half. But Johnson got going and there was little the Broncos could do. He scored 18 straight points for the Wolf Pack, including a bucket with 4:25 to go that put Nevada in front 32-29.
Unfortunately for the Broncos, the 15-minute break did nothing to cool off Johnson, who hit a 3-pointer just 30 seconds into the half and added another bucket to push the Nevada lead to 46-40 early in the half.
A driving basket from Alston cut the Nevada lead to 52-47 with 15 minutes left, but the Broncos never got any closer. Nevada scored the next six points, including a 3-pointer from Johnson, to open up a 58-47 lead with 12:58 to go.
Nevada continued to stretch the lead, and it ballooned all the way to 20 points at 74-54 on Johnson’s eighth 3-pointer.
Boise State went nearly 10 minutes without a field goal late in the second half as the Wolf Pack pulled away thanks to a 22-7 run.
“We came ready to play and we looked good that first half,” Rice said. “And then it just went boom, boom, boom and exploded on us, and then the dam broke and it wasn’t going to stop. That’s how they are, especially here. They are a team that can make a lot of 3s and when they get going it’s tough to stop it.
“The ability to turn the page is the key to being a good team in league. We can pout for the rest of the day but then we have to start getting ready for UNLV. We have to keep moving forward and keep getting better.”
The Broncos return home Wednesday to face UNLV at 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena.