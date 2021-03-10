LAS VEGAS — Derrick Alston Jr. doesn’t want anything to do with having to watch the selection show nervously on Sunday to find out whether Boise State gets in the NCAA Tournament.
“I don’t want to leave it up to anybody else,” Alston told the Idaho Press on Wednesday. “I’d rather go get that automatic bid by winning the tournament.”
Fourth-seeded Boise State (18-7) opens up play at the Mountain West Tournament on Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. game on CBS Sports Network against No. 5-seed Nevada (15-7). The Broncos must win to keep alive any hope of an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
But a win over Nevada might not be enough.
Boise State finds itself as close to the cut line as possible heading into the final few days before the 68-team field is announced live on CBS on Sunday at 4 p.m. A win over Nevada will at least keep the Broncos in the conversation, but a win over top-seeded San Diego State in Friday’s semifinals would do a lot to help them secure a spot.
The only sure way for the Broncos to get in the Big Dance? Winning all three games at the Thomas and Mack Center — including beating likely either Colorado State or Utah State in Saturday’s championship game — to cut down the nets as tournament champions.
“I’m looking at is winning the tournament,” Alston said of Boise State’s place on the bubble. “We want to do the best we can and show the best we can here and try to win as many games as we can.”
But to accomplish that the Broncos first must beat a Nevada team that already defeated Boise State twice earlier this season in Reno by scores of 74-72 and 73-62.
Boise State was competitive in both games. It led for much of the first game before Grant Sherfield hit the game-winning shot with three seconds left and blew a nine-point lead in the series finale.
Sherfield, a first-team All-Mountain West selection, had 49 points in the two games. Guard Desmond Cambridge had 38 points. That makes the game plan rather simple for the Broncos — find a way to slow down Nevada’s high-powered guards.
“I think making it very hard for Sherfield,” Alston said. “He’s a great player, he’s going to have the ball in his hands a lot, so I think really protecting the paint is something we didn’t do great in those two games. We gave him too many easy points in transition and in the front court.
“The big key to the game is going to be who gets the easier shots and I think in those two games they definitely won that battle. We have to make it a lot tougher on them.”
To Alston’s point, the Wolf Pack shot 57.8% on two-point attempts in the two games against Boise State.
Nevada was coming off a two-game sweep of UNLV heading into the matchup with the Broncos in early February and kept the momentum going. Nevada isn't rolling nearly as good this time around, going just 1-2 since returning from an 18-day COVID-19-related pause.
Boise State, meanwhile, enters on a three-game losing streak after falling in two close games at San Diego State and suffering a bad loss to Fresno State at home on March 2.
But the Broncos have had eight days off since losing to Fresno State to regroup and recover — both physically and mentally.
“We were banged up a little bit so the break helped us to refresh and it gives you some time to regroup and look at everything you do,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “These guys care a lot and when you care a lot it devastates you (to lose). They were devastated — really devastated, so it’s almost like I gave them a little time to regroup and get their mojo back.
“I’ve seen energy, enthusiasm, togetherness — all the things I saw when we were playing great.”
This year’s version of the Mountain West Tournament seems as wide open as ever, with a minimum of five teams seemingly having a legitimate chance to win it all. Throw in Boise State, Utah State and Colorado State all fighting for spots in the NCAA Tournament, and the action should be super competitive.
Top-seed San Diego State plays No. 8 seed Wyoming at 1 p.m. in the first quarterfinal of the day. After Boise State and Nevada follow at 3:30 p.m., No. 2 seed Utah State plays No. 7 seed UNLV at 7 p.m. and No. 3 seed Colorado State plays No. 6 seed Fresno State at 9:30 p.m. All four of Thursday’s quarterfinals will air on CBS Sports Network.
An interesting twist this year? No fans will be allowed inside Thomas and Mack Center for any games, which could hurt teams that traditionally travel well to Las Vegas such as San Diego State.
“The neutrality of not having fans, you have UNLV with the home court, San Diego State would bring a million people and one of those underdogs would feel they had a chance, but they’d get there and it felt like a home game for the favorite,” Rice said. “So with no fans that helps even it out a little bit more.
“You don’t have fans and you’re just going to play basketball in a tournament. You have a lot of good teams that can win it, and it’s going to be neutral. This is the closest thing we get as far as competitive quality so that should be exciting for all of us.”
A loss Thursday to Nevada likely would drop Boise State into the NIT — so the season may not end in Las Vegas. But for a group dubbed by some as the most talented team in program history, anything short of the NCAA Tournament will seem like a major disappointment.
But the Broncos still have a chance to be a part of March Madness, and the senior Alston has the potential to finish his career the way he’s always dreamed of.
It starts with a win Thursday against Nevada.
“It’s been amazing,” Alston said of his journey. “But I’m not ready to say goodbye just yet.”