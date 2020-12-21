BOISE — It went from a close game to a blowout in a matter of moments Monday night.
This year's edition of the Boise State men's basketball team will do that to you.
The new-look Broncos looked impressive yet again, using a 25-5 run midway through the second half to pull away from New Mexico and win its Mountain West opener 77-53 inside an empty ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos led just 40-34 with 14:36 to play. By the time the clock had hit 8:10 the lead had already grown to 21 points at 60-39.
Boise State continued to pour it on, improving to 5-1 on the season with the second of the two games in the series with New Mexico coming Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
"That's kind of the team we are," Boise State coach Leon Rice said. "If we just grind and grind, if we can get some stops then all of a sudden we can (get rolling). That is coming because of the way we're sharing the ball and moving the ball. We passed up some good shots for some great shots in the second half."
Derrick Alston Jr. had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead the Broncos. RayJ Dennis added 16 points and five assists and Emmanuel Akot had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Boise State shot 57.2 percent from the field (30 of 52), had 19 assists and turned defense into offense with a 18-3 margin in fast-break points.
"We just stuck with it," Alston said. "I think our defense again was very good. We held them to 53 points. We knew that offensively we were going to get it going, we just had to keep playing. We just had to settle in and on that run we just settled in offensively and kind of blew the game open.
"We felt the momentum shifting to our end and we just kind of took it and ran with it to go on that big run and close the game out from there."
Baskets from Dennis and Max Rice got the run going in the second half, and another bucket and free throw from Dennis made it 48-34 with 11:23 left.
Akot, Dennis and Abu Kigab added buckets to make it 54-39 before Alston scored nine straight points in just 1:02 to help add to the run.
Alston's 3-pointers and traditional 3-point play upped the Boise State lead to 60-39 with 8 minutes to play.
Kigab added a pair of free throws to cap the run and put the Broncos up 65-39 with 6:37 left.
"That was fun," Alston said. "That was definitely a lot of fun."
The Broncos had 10 steals on defense while holding New Mexico to 33.9 percent from the field (19 of 56). For as much firepower as Boise State has on offense, the defense has been one of its most encouraging developments through six games.
Many of Boise State's steals turned into easy dunks on the other end to help fuel the second-half surge.
"We're a team that has some spurt-ability and we start it with our defense and I think you saw that," Rice said. "Give New Mexico credit, they were grinding it and making it kind of a scrappy, ugly game but we hung in there with our defense.
"They cut it to six, but we exploded with our defense and rebounding and that got us running and that led to some easy baskets and some good looks and then boom, before you know it (the lead) was at 20."
New Mexico (3-1) lost for the first time, but two of its three wins were against non-Division I teams. The Lobos relocated to South Plains College in Lubbock, Texas, to play this season due to current restrictions in Albuquerque.
The Lobos got 13 points from Makuach Maluach but nobody else had more than eight. New Mexico was outrebounded by the Broncos 35-29 and outscored 42-26 in the paint.
"I just thought it was their intensity," New Mexico coach Paul Weir said. "I thought they played harder on the defensive end than we did. It's a great learning lesson to see a team with that experience play that hard.
"Hopefully it'll be a great opportunity for us to see how we should be playing at that end of the court - the way a veteran, great basketball team like they did tonight."
On the second-half run for Boise State, Weir said, "Unfortunately we just had a really tough time taking care of the basketball tonight. Those pick-sixes, they pop the balloon. We've just got to learn to be more patient offensively, to be able to not have those kinds of runs go against us on the other side."
Boise State was again without Arizona transfer Devonaire Doutrive, who was thought to be eligible once grades were compiled at the end of the first semester. The semester ended Friday, but he didn't suit up Monday.
"There are some things that have to be done in private and that's what we're working through," Rice said while declining further comment.
Starting guard Marcus Shaver missed his third straight game with a foot injury but Rice said he was, "close" to returning.
And that's maybe the scariest part about Boise State so far. The Broncos are 5-1, won their conference opener by 24 points and have yet to play a game at full strength.
For a team with plenty of hype and expectations entering the season, the Broncos have been as advertised so far. And they figure to keep getting better.
"We're good," Rice said. "But we're not going to settle for good."
The Broncos host New Mexico again Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.