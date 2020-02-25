Boise State coach Leon Rice thought he had a pretty good idea where the Broncos might be positioned in the Mountain West standings given some of the expected results in the final week of the regular season.
Then UNLV went and messed things up.
The Runnin’ Rebels went to San Diego last Saturday and pulled off the upset of the year in the Mountain West — and maybe one of the must unexpected in the country — when they knocked off previously undefeated and fourth-ranked San Diego State.
And that leaves plenty of uncertainty for the Broncos heading into Wednesday night’s regular-season finale at UNLV at 9 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network.
One thing that’s for certain? The Broncos still have plenty to play for.
“Seems like it, yeah,” Rice said. “All the speculation about where you might be kind of went out the window when UNLV beat San Diego State. We’ll reassess it and see where it’s at, but our job is to go compete and play our best Wednesday and try to win that regardless of where that will put us for the seeding. These guys will fight and compete on Wednesday no matter what it’s for.”
Boise State (19-10, 11-6 MW) could still finish anywhere from second to fifth in the league standings and the difference could end up being massive. Finish second or third and get an easier quarterfinal game — and you won’t have to play San Diego State until the championship.
But finish fourth or fifth? The Broncos would have to play a tougher team in their first game — likely UNLV on its home floor — and then face the Aztecs in the semifinals.
“There’s a lot to play for,” senior Justinian Jessup said. “Two, three, four or five is a huge difference, so it’s going to be a big game for sure.”
The most likely scenario if things go according to plan would be Boise State earning the No. 3 seed with a win, and No. 5 with a loss.
Rice also has a personal gain at stake. Should the Broncos win, he would get an $8,000 bonus for reaching 20 wins this season.
Boise State already beat the Runnin’ Rebels 73-66 on Jan. 8 in Boise. But UNLV plays much better at home and has looked better lately.
And they’re the only team in the country to beat San Diego State.
“It comes down to playing harder,” Jessup said. “That’s how they beat San Diego State, they are scrappy and rebound well and defend really well so we’re going to have to go down with a lot of intensity.”
The Broncos are dealing with two scheduling quirks this week. First, the Broncos are playing in Las Vegas a week before returning for the Mountain West Tournament. Getting a feel for the Thomas and Mack Center so soon before they return could help the Broncos for the tournament.
Another schedule oddity is that the Broncos are the one team to have a bye in the final weekend of the regular season, meaning they won’t play a game after Wednesday until they open up play in the Mountain West Tournament eight days later on March 5.
But they’ll worry about the layoff next week. Finding a way to pick up win No. 20 on the season at UNLV is on the forefront.
And beating San Diego State just a few days earlier is enough to know the Runnin’ Rebels will be quite the challenge come late Wednesday night.
“It wasn’t just that game,” Rice said. “Boy they did a great job against Colorado State the previous game. They are playing good, good basketball. I think it’s going to be harder because they are feeling great about themselves. They are a confident group and basketball is a game of confidence.”
Boise State still believes it can make a run at the conference tournament find its way into postseason play — potentially the NIT. And the Broncos are hoping to keep things rolling and get some momentum with a big road win Wednesday in Las Vegas.
“Usually you get to this time of year and there’s a lot of teams that don’t want to keep playing and there’s bandages you’re putting on everything and everywhere, but this team is still getting better and they love to play with each other and be around each other and that’s a great sign,” Rice said.
“Now we just have to let it rip and get hot at the right time and play our best basketball at the right time and if we do, something special can happen.”