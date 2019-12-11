Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston entered Wednesday’s game at Tulsa averaging nearly 38 points per game between them.
They combined for just 13 points against the Golden Hurricanes, and Boise State fared about how you’d expect as a result.
Jessup went 1 for 7 from the field and had a season-low two points while Alston went 3 of 11 and had 10 points in one of his worst games of the season as Boise State suffered a 69-56 road loss.
The Broncos (5-4) trailed from start to finish and fell behind by 21 points at the break in falling for the third time in four road games to begin the season.
“They came out of the corner swinging,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said during his postgame radio interview. “They came out breathing fire and I knew they would because they lost their last home game. They came out and got after us and we kind of got on our heels.
“They just attacked the basket on us and we couldn’t weather the storm. We needed to keep it closer, but we weren’t able to do that and that made it such a big deficit in the second half.”
RJ Williams was one of the few bright spots for the Broncos with 19 points and 10 rebounds. It was the third double-double of the season for the senior, who is averaging 13.8 points per game.
But the Broncos couldn’t hit an outside shot to save their lives, and that’s the biggest reason they lost. After making 40 shots from beyond the arc in their past four games, Boise State started just 2 of 19 from 3-point range and finished 6 of 29 (20.7 percent) from deep.
Boise State also committed 14 turnovers, including 10 in the first half.
Jessup had scored at least 19 points in each of his past four games, but was held scoreless in the first half and made just one basket for the game.
“That makes it tough,” Rice said.
Things started off rough and never got any better for the Broncos. They trailed 15-5 in the early going before four free throws from Williams made it 15-9. But the Broncos went 6:41 without a field goal and trailed 23-13 when Williams finally ended the drought with a putback.
The Broncos couldn’t hit shots and couldn’t stop turning the ball over, and Tulsa used a 16-5 run to blow the game open at 39-18 late in the half. The Broncos trailed 43-22 at intermission, their biggest halftime deficit since they were down 22 at Fresno State on Jan. 14, 2017.
Boise State was just 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half.
The Broncos used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to cut the deficit to 55-43 with 10 minutes remaining, but missed two shots that could have pulled them within single digits.
“I would have liked to have seen what would have happened had we cut it to nine and created a little adversity for them,” Rice said. “We just couldn’t get one of those to drop.”
Tulsa (8-2) responded with a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 61-43 and the Broncos never threatened again.
Alex Hobbs had nine points on 3-of-9 shooting while Marcus Dickinson had five points while playing in front of 15 family members and friends that made the 90-minute drive from his home in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Broncos, who have to play one more game before Oregon transfer Abu Kigab becomes eligible, were outrebounded 39-30 and outscored in the paint 38-22.
“Right now, almost night in night out, we’re at a big disadvantage size wise and we’re at a big disadvantage on the glass, and that showed up tonight,” Rice said.
Tulsa made 30 of 59 shots from the field (51 percent).
Boise State returns home to play Alabama State at 4 p.m. on Saturday before heading to Hawaii for the Diamond Head Classic over Christmas.