BOISE — The Boise State men's basketball team announced the signing of Serbian guard Pavle Kuzmanovic on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 guard was a member of the Serbia U18 and U19 national teams and played last season in the top professional division in Montenegro.
The Loznica, Serbia, native averaged 10.2 points and 2.8 assists while shooting 37.7 percent from 3-point range for ABS Primorje 1945 in Montenegro. He shot 44.8 percent from behind the 3-point arc during the 2018-19 season for OKK Beograde in KLS, the top league in Serbia.
"Pavle has great international experience, playing with national teams and against high-level competition night in and night out in Montenegro," Boise State coach Leon Rice said in a statement. "He is a tough kid and has a great desire to work and get better. That's one of the main things that lets me know he's going to be a great fit with our program and be a guy who can come in and have a great career here."
Kuzmanovic helped Serbia win the gold medal at the 2018 FIBA U18 European Championship. He also played in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup.
The 19-year-old Kuzmanovic plans to enroll at Boise State this summer and will be classified as a true freshman.
Boise State still has one available scholarship to use for the 2020 recruiting class. They could have a second, depending on whether Derrick Alston elects to stay in the NBA Draft or return to Boise State for his senior season.