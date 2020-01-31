BOISE — Coming out of a loss against Nevada on Jan. 4, ball movement was an area of concern for the Boise State men's basketball team.
The Broncos had put up just five assists in an 83-66 defeat to the Wolf Pack, following a three-assist performance against Wyoming. At 13 assists per game, the Broncos ranked eighth in the Mountain West and outside the Top 200 in the NCAA.
While those rankings haven't dramatically improved over the past month, Boise State's ball movement has. After two straight games with 19 assists as a team, the Broncos are starting to share the ball the way they knew they needed to.
“It's made all the difference in the world with how we're playing,” said Boise State coach Leon Rice. “We just got to keep building on that, keep making that better. These guys are committed to it and they know how much it helps us and how much fun it is to play that way.”
Boise State (14-8 overall, 6-4 Mountain West) will look to continue its upward trend today when the Broncos host Nevada in the rematch at ExtraMile Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPNU.
With the Broncos and the Wolf Pack (13-9, 6-4) entering the game in a four-way tie for third place in the Mountain West standings, Boise State hopes to be able to continue to capitalize on everything it's been doing right during its current three-game winning streak. That starts with getting the assists.
“It's going to be important that we keep moving the ball and playing the same way,” said freshman RayJ Dennis. “We have to keep getting better with it, because the competition is going to start getting better. This is the heart of the season.”
Dennis, who was moved into Boise State's starting lineup after the loss to Nevada, has had multiple assists in all six of his starts, including 12 in his last two starts combined. He matched a season-high five assists in a 87-53 win at Fresno State last Saturday, then had seven in Wednesday's 99-71 win against San Jose State.
“We're passing the ball a lot better than we were in the first half of the season,” said Dennis, who has had 21 of his 40 assists come in the six games since the loss to Nevada. “I think the chemistry and the connectivity of the team really came together. We're moving the ball a lot better and we're showing the results on the court.”
Boise State players say that passing the ball better has been a focus in practice for the last month, particularly during last week when the Broncos' had a midweek bye following an 88-83 overtime win against Utah State. In the two games that have followed that bye, Boise State is picking up assists at the same rate that Belmont — which leads the nation with 19 assists per game — has been doing all season long.
“When we had the bye, that's the biggest thing we addressed,” said senior Justinian Jessup. “We were (ninth) in the conference in assists, and that's not the way Coach Rice's teams play on offense. We just realized we had to move the ball more, we had to do more screening in our motion and stuff. We've made good strides there, and we need to continue to keep that pace up, keep those assists up.”
Jessup will have a chance to make Mountain West history tonight, as he enters the game with 294 career 3-point field goals, just two shy of the league's record. Jessup, who is averaging three 3-point field goals per game, can surpass Jimmer Fredette's 296 career 3-pointers that he made from 2007-11 while at BYU.
“He was crazy, he was pulling up from everywhere,” Jessup said about Fredette. “I mean he was a college basketball celebrity for a little bit there the last couple years. It's cool to be in the conversation with him for 3-point shooting, for sure.”