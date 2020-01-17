BOISE — Of all the painful close losses the Boise State men's basketball team had last season, a 78-71 home loss to Utah State was right at the top of the list.
The Broncos led by five with 48 seconds left before a pair of missed free throws opened the door for Utah State to win the game in overtime. The Aggies entered with a 21-6 record, and the win would have been Boise State's best of the season.
Instead it was another collapse down the stretch and contributed to Boise State's 1-9 record in games decided by three points or less or in overtime.
Boise State gets its first shot at revenge tonight when Utah State visits ExtraMile Arena. Tipoff is at 8 and televised on ESPNU.
"That was a tough, tough loss," Boise State coach Leon Rice said Friday.
Despite two missed free throws, Boise State still led by three points in the closing seconds when Utah State's Sam Merrill scored on a layup and got the benefit of a questionable foul call on Marcus Dickinson. Merrill made the free throw to tie the game with 16 seconds left, and Justinian Jessup's 3-pointer at the buzzer missed to send the game to overtime.
A Derrick Alston 3-pointer brought the Broncos within one at 72-71 with 2:43 left in overtime, but Utah State scored the final six points and escaped with win.
"We were up and missed some free throws down the stretch that would not have iced it, but kept them at arms length, and then the and-one wouldn't have mattered. We still would have been up one," Rice said. "Up one with the ball with 15 seconds left I like the chances. But in close games, you can slice it a lot of ways, but what if we would have made our free throws? That usually is the thing that wins you those close games, if you can step up and make those."
Boise State hopes to be in a position late to win tonight's game. The Broncos have lost two straight and three of the past four games overall. Wednesday night at Air Force, Rice got ejected and the Broncos fell 75-68.
But the three losses all came on the road. At home, where the Broncos are thankful to be tonight, they are 8-1 this season.
Utah State, meanwhile, was the clear preseason pick to win the Mountain West, but the Aggies just came off a three-game losing streak to UNLV, San Diego State and Air Force. They rebounded with a home win against Nevada last Saturday, and have had a full week to heal up and prepare for the Broncos.
The Aggies still have Merrill (16.9 ppg) and NBA prospect Neemias Queta, who has battled injuries but is still averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Utah State also has a solid group of contributors aside from those two including Justin Bean, Brock Miller, Diogo Brito and Abel Porter.
"This is a crazy league because I think if you told anybody that Utah State would lose three games in a row early in league, you'd say no way," Rice said. "It shows you how hard it is to play in this league on any given night, but they still have great players and they know how to play.
"They bring tons of experience and age and they play together. Last year it was a tough overtime loss and a heck of a battle so we have to come out and really battle."
The Broncos are hoping Justinian Jessup can break out a recent shooting slump. He was just 2 for 14 from 3-point range in the last two games after making multiple 3s in each of the four previous games.
Derrick Alston also has struggled from the outside lately. He's made just six from beyond the 3-point arc in the past five games and is shooting 22 percent (6 of 27) during that stretch.
But the Broncos have shot and played much better at home this season, and they'll need the trend to continue in what will be their toughest home game of the season to date.
"They've had a week to prepare and we're coming off two road games," Rice said. "We have a short porch to get ready and they've got a good coach and good system and a week to prepare, so we're going to have to play an A-plus game no question."
Boise State is asking fans to wear blue for a 'Blue Out'. The first 5,000 fans will receive blue shirts, while the first 1,000 students will get free blue pom poms. Tickets are available at BroncoSports.com and the ExtraMile Arena box office.