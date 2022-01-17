On the calendar, it’s only been three weeks. But in basketball terms, Dec. 28 seems like a long time ago to Boise State coach Leon Rice.
The Broncos return to ExtraMile Arena today to face Air Force, their first home game since beating Fresno State 65-55 21 days ago in their Mountain West opener.
“It’s almost surreal, that’s a long time,” Rice said on Monday. “There’s sometimes when circumstances dictate that, but not very often in the game of college basketball do you spend that much time away from home. … It’s unique to have been so long to have not played a home game. Hopefully we’ll have a great turnout because we need that energy and enthusiasm that our home court brings.”
The circumstance that kept Boise State from playing at home for so long was the COVID-19 pause the Broncos went on shortly before a scheduled road game at Wyoming on Jan. 1. That pause postponed the Broncos’ home game against then-unbeaten Colorado State, which had been scheduled for Jan. 7. That game has yet to be rescheduled.
Instead, as it stands, today’s game and next week’s game against Wyoming are the only two home games the Broncos are scheduled to play during the month of January.
Not that the Broncos have necessarily needed the comforts of home lately to keep their winning streak going. Since returning from their COVID pause last week, Boise State has won back-to-back road games against Nevada and New Mexico — both historically tough places for the Broncos to play — to extend their winning streak to nine straight games. Four of those wins have come away from ExtraMile Arena.
Regardless, it will still be nice for Boise State to play in front of a friendly crowd.
“Hopefully they’ll come out because these guys are playing some great basketball,” Rice said. “They’re fun to watch, it’s been a good run. Hopefully they deserve. Our crowds have been great about supporting us historically when things get going like this. So hopefully they’ll jump on and people that come yet come see us.”
A win today will give Boise State its fourth-ever 10-game win streak, joining the 1987-88 and 2015-16 teams, as well as last year’s team, which eventually ran the streak to a school-record 13 games.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
