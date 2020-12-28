The Boise State men's basketball team received points in the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday for the first time since 2018.
The Broncos earned two points, which was good for No. 44 in the country.
A voter had the Broncos ranked No. 24 this week, but it's not yet known who the voter was. It was not Idaho Press beat writer B.J. Rains, who is a voter but did not have the Broncos on his ballot.
It's the first time the Broncos received any votes or points in the poll since they had one vote Feb. 26, 2018. Boise State was last ranked in the AP Poll March 9, 2015, when it was No. 25.
Boise State (6-1) has won six straight games since a season-opening loss to now-No. 5 Houston. The Broncos lost 68-58 in that game despite not having Arizona transfers Emmanuel Akot and Devonaire Doutrive.
The Broncos have risen 33 spots at the KenPom rankings since the start of the year from No. 106 to No. 73. KenPom is regarded as the top computer metrics rankings and is used by the NCAA selection committee. The Broncos also currently rank No. 2 in the RPI.
According to KenPom the Broncos are projected to win their next 16 games heading into a showdown at San Diego State Feb. 25 and 27 to end the regular season.
Boise State is coming off a pair of blowout wins over New Mexico. The Broncos travel to Phoenix this week for a pair of games with San Jose State Thursday and Saturday.