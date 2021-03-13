Boise State coach Leon Rice wasn’t ready to give up all hope of his team landing in the NCAA Tournament when the 68-team field is announced on Sunday afternoon.
But he knows the odds are against them.
Speaking to the Idaho Press by phone Saturday evening from Las Vegas where the Broncos remain quarantined as they await their postseason fate, Rice admitted it’s not an ideal position to be in.
“Life on the bubble is a different deal,” Rice said. “But that’s beyond my control so I haven’t really even looked at it.”
Boise State’s loss to Nevada in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament Thursday — the Broncos’ fourth straight loss — likely sealed a trip to the NIT.
Any slim chance of sneaking into the NCAA Tournament was seemingly removed Saturday when Georgetown upset Creighton to win the Big East Tournament. Georgetown wouldn’t have been in the field had it not earned the automatic bid, so that took a spot away from the bubble teams.
Memphis also jumped in front of Boise State on most bracket projections with a Friday win against UCF, and the Broncos now trail Saint Louis in the pecking order as well.
As of late Saturday, Boise State was projected to miss the tournament by the two prominent bracket predictors at both ESPN and CBS Sports. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had the Broncos as the fifth team out of the bracket, while Jerry Palm of CBS Sports had the Broncos behind Saint Louis as the second team out.
Fellow Mountain West members Colorado State and Utah State also find themselves stuck on the bubble, though both appear to be in slightly better spots than the Broncos. Colorado State and Utah State are both in the ‘Last Four In’ from Palm, while Lunardi has Utah State in the ‘Last Four In’ and Colorado State in the ‘First Four Out’.
“You have all three of us sitting there, so who knows?” Rice said. “It’s hard to tell.”
Boise State’s current four-game losing streak no doubt put it in an unfavorable spot with the selection committee. The Broncos started the year 13-1 before losing seven of the past 12 games down the stretch. The nail in the coffin likely was a 67-64 upset loss to Fresno State last Tuesday, which handed the Broncos a dreaded Quad 4 loss.
Both of Boise State’s losses at San Diego State were winnable games — one was in overtime and the other was by four points — and the Broncos fell victim to a hot-shooting Nevada in Thursday’s loss.
The Broncos also lost a close game at Nevada in early February in which they led for much of the game before Grant Sherfield hit the game-winning shot with three seconds left.
Boise State (18-8) was No. 50 in the NET Saturday and No. 61 at KenPom.
“You’re a couple possessions away,” Rice said. “We were one possession away in a lot of these games — the two in San Diego. We were right there with Nevada and just caught a team that was hot that night. We’ll see what happens.”
The 68-team field will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. on CBS. Rice was unsure if he’d gather the team together to watch the show with hopes slim of the Broncos of getting in.
Boise State has already told the NIT it would accept a bid, which it no doubt will get later Sunday evening should it be left out of the NCAA Tournament. The 16-team NIT is being played in Dallas this year, with games starting as soon as Tuesday.
The NIT field will be announced at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
Rice said he is confident his group is still eager to play and finish the season on a better note, but said, “I guess you find that out for sure when you show up to play.”
NCAA protocols forced the Broncos to stay in Las Vegas after Thursday’s loss until the NCAA Tournament and NIT brackets are announced on Sunday. The group moved off the strip to a hotel in nearby Henderson, Nevada, where they’ve continued to do daily testing.
They didn’t practice Thursday or Friday, but they went on a group hike Saturday. Some players even played 3-on-3 basketball on an outdoor court.
Being stuck on the road after a four-game losing streak derailed their season wouldn’t be the optimal scenario for the Broncos, but hope of playing in the NCAA Tournament or NIT left them with no other option.
“It’s not your ideal situation, but it is what it is so that’s what we’re doing,” Rice said. “We’ve done some stuff together as a team. That’s been kind of nice to be together.”
A disappointing last month has the Broncos and their fans feeling like they missed a massive opportunity with what many believe is the most talented roster in program history. But Boise State will have at least one more game this season, and another chance to still finish with a better feeling.