BOISE — In the middle of a stretch of six games in 14 days, the Boise State men’s basketball team is not too worried about style points right now. The Broncos want wins.
Boise State (10-1, 6-0 MW) did just that again Friday, tying a school record with its 10th straight win in a 80-69 triumph against Air Force at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos haven’t had the 20-plus point blowouts the last three games like they have had with some regularity this season. But more important to them they won all three — and still haven’t lost since the season opener against No. 8 Houston back in November.
The 10-game winning streak has been done twice before by the Broncos. They’ve never won 11 straight, which they will try to do Monday night at Wyoming.
“It’s hard to win one Division I game and these guys have gone out and won 10 in a row in all different ways,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “They’ve won by 50, they’ve won by one, they’ve won on last-second shots, on offensive rebounds, with their defense, rebounding — they are just finding ways, and that’s always the best quality of a team.
“We’re just finding ways to get the job done and accomplish the mission and I’ll take that quality over any other quality because that’s the bottom line, accomplish the mission.”
Abu Kigab had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Alston had 19 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. had 14 for the Broncos, who played without starter Emmanuel Akot due to a minor Achilles injury.
Boise State trailed by seven points at the half and led just 63-62 with 6:20 left before using a 13-2 run down the stretch to gain some separation.
“Our resolve is so strong,” Alston Jr. said. “We didn’t panic. Even being down seven at the half, we knew we were right there in the game and we were fine. We just kept playing and kept chipping away.”
Boise State has played arguably the three worst teams in the Mountain West to open conference play, but it has won all six by an average of 24 points per game. The Broncos are in the middle of a stretch that saw them play Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 in Phoenix against San Jose State and Wednesday and Friday of this week against Air Force.
The Broncos have just two days off before starting another two games in three-day stretch Monday in Laramie, Wyoming.
So while some were not thrilled with the Broncos not covering the Vegas line in either game against the Falcons and looking not as dominant as in previous games, the tired Broncos are just fine with a pair of double digit wins.
“This is a tough stretch for us,” Rice said. “A big part of what we’re facing right now is the six games in 14 days. That’s a lot. This is a tough stretch, and 80 minutes against Air Force — that’s nobody’s dream right there. It’s just about finding a way right now.”
Boise State trailed 40-33 at the break when Kigab went to work. He hit a 3-pointer and then a fadeaway in the lane to quickly bring the Broncos within two, and then capped a 10-0 run with a bucket to put the Broncos up 48-42 with 15:05 left.
The Broncos outscored Air Force 20-6 to start the second half and led 53-46 on another basket from Kigab with 10:50 left.
But Air Force refused to go away, scoring the next seven points to get within 56-54 with 8:37 left. The Falcons shot 53 percent to keep it somewhat close, but only made two field goals in the final 7:47 of the game to allow the Broncos to pull away.
Boise State led just 63-62 with Kigab started a game-clinching 9-0 run with a basket. Alston added a 3-pointer, Shaver made a free throw and Alston hit another 3-pointer after a great rebound and pass from Kigab to give the Broncos a 72-62 lead with 3:52 left.
Kigab made 11 of 20 shots from the field and had five assists to go along with his 11 rebounds.
“He was amazing tonight,” Rice said. “That might have been one of the best games of his career I think. He had 25 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, one turnover. He was terrific. He willed us, and it’s infectious. Everybody started doing their job at a higher level.”
Center Mladen Armus had one of his best games as a Bronco, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds in 27 minutes before fouling out. He had two huge offensive rebounds and putback baskets in the second half to help fuel the Broncos.
Things will get tougher for the Broncos at Wyoming. The Cowboys, coached by former Boise State assistant Jeff Linder, are 7-2 on the season and always a tough customer when playing at the 7,220-foot elevation — the highest among all Division I programs.
It figures to be a nice challenge for the Broncos. And to this point, they’ve continued to find answers. Even if some aren’t as pretty as others.
“Teams are going to give us their best game, every single time,” Kigab said. “We’re the hunted right now. We just have to be ready to play every single game. There’s not going to be any nights off. Teams really want to beat us.”