BOISE — The Boise State men’s basketball team opens the regular season Tuesday night against Utah Valley at 7 p.m. inside ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos are coming off a COVID-shortened season in which they went 19-9, finished fourth in the Mountain West regular season standings and advanced to the second round of the NIT.
It may not be NCAA Tournament or bust for the Broncos this season, but a talented roster and difficult schedule has again fueled high expectations as Boise State looks to get back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2015.
“Our program holds itself to a high standard,” Boise State coach Leon Rice said. “We expect to win. … The goal for this team is that continuous improvement so we can be there in the end and playing our best basketball in March.”
As the fun gets underway Tuesday here’s five things to know about the Broncos and their upcoming season:
STRONG NUCLEUS RETURNS
The Broncos lose leading scorer Derrick Alston Jr. and starting point guard RayJ Dennis but bring back three starters and two All-Mountain West honorees from a year ago. Boise State returns five players that averaged at least 8.0 points per game last year for the first time since the 1983-1984 season.
Boise State is expected to have an all-transfer starting lineup in Emmanuel Akot (Arizona), Marcus Shaver (Portland), Devonaire Doutrive (Arizona), Abu Kigab (Oregon) and Mladen Armus (East Tennessee State). All five have been in the program for at least two seasons, including a year of sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules and playing for the Broncos at least one season.
Kigab is the leading returning scorer (11.8 ppg) and second-leading rebounder (5.4 rpg).
Key reserves include Max Rice, Lukas Milner and Naje Smith. The one true freshman expected to see the floor this season is Tyson Degenhart of Spokane.
“You look at our top eight or so and most of them I’ve been with a long time now and they’ve been with us,” Rice said. “There’s a pretty good understanding of who they are but in new roles and new talents and things they’ve gotten better at. They are evolving and growing and that’s what you want as a coach.”
TOUGH SCHEDULE ON TAP
Boise State hopes to benefit from a normal nonconference schedule this season after only getting to play five nonconference games last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Broncos open at home against Utah Valley before a tricky Saturday road game at UC Irvine in what will be defined for NCAA Tournament resume purposes as a ‘Quad 2’ game.
Boise State then heads to the Charleston Classic, where it opens the tournament on Nov. 18 against No. 23 St. Bonaventure. Clemson or Temple will be on tap in the second round, with potential matchups with West Virginia, Marquette or Ole Miss waiting on day three.
“It’s going to be a big challenge right out of the shoot,” Rice said of the first two weeks.
Home games against Saint Louis (Nov. 30), Tulsa (Dec. 3) and Santa Clara (Dec. 14) highlight the home portion of the nonconference schedule. It’s the first time since 2008 the Broncos will play three top-135 KenPom teams at home in the same nonconference season.
Boise State finishes nonconference play with a tough neutral site game against Washington State in Spokane on Dec. 22. The Cougars are ranked No. 63 in the initial KenPom rankings.
“We’ve got a tough schedule,” Rice said. “It’s one thing when you schedule it in the spring and summer and you’re looking at it and trying to piece it all together, but it’s another thing when you have to approach it and go play it.”
MOUNTAIN WEST SHOULD BE GOOD AGAIN
Boise State was picked to finish fourth in the preseason Mountain West poll. Colorado State was the preseason favorite while San Diego State was picked second and Nevada was third.
The Mountain West has five top-100 teams in the preseason KenPom rankings: San Diego State (No. 33), Nevada (No. 49), Colorado State (No. 72), Boise State (No. 80) and Utah State (No. 94).
Boise State, Colorado State and Nevada all received votes in the preseason Coaches Poll.
The league is returning to the traditional schedule in which teams play home-and-home series against all but two teams in the league. Last year teams played both games against a team in the same city to limit travel, but the schedule is back to normal this season.
Boise State does not travel to San Jose State and won’t play New Mexico in Boise. They will play home and road games against the other eight teams in the league. The Broncos’ final four home games are against teams projected in the top six in UNLV, Utah State, Nevada and San Diego State.
The Broncos finish the regular season on March 5 at preseason favorite Colorado State.
FANS RETURN TO EXTRAMILE ARENA
Boise State is welcoming back fans at full capacity for home games at ExtraMile Arena, and they’ve got several creative ticket packages.
The ‘We win, you win’ promotion starts with Tuesday’s opener against Utah Valley. Should the Broncos win, fans that purchase tickets and attend Tuesday’s game will receive a free ticket for the next home game against CSU Bakersfield. If fans attend that game and the Broncos win again, they get a free ticket for the next game. The promotion continues until the Broncos lose, meaning purchasing one ticket to the first game Tuesday could end up being worth free tickets to several games.
“What a great promo,” Rice said. “The fans have skin in the game now and I like that.”
The Broncos also have minipacks and partial season ticket plans available.
A year ago Boise State played nearly the entire season with no fans inside ExtraMile Arena. Roughly 900 fans were allowed to attend two home games late in the season against Utah State.
“There’s an excitement of having fans back and the noise instead of showing up to an empty arena like we had to do last year on a late night game or something,” Rice said. “You get to show up and smell the popcorn and hear the buzz of the fans and see people and that’s really exciting for our guys. We love it.”
Plenty of tickets remain for Tuesday’s game as part of the ‘We win, you win’ promotion. They can be purchased at BroncoSports.com, or at the ExtraMile Arena box office before the game.