BOISE — The Boise State men's basketball team has a lot planned for its Christmas-time trip to Hawaii.
There will be a tour of Pearl Harbor, a luau and Boise State coach Leon Rice even hinted at a possible appearance of Santa Claus at the team hotel. Although the odds on favorite is that Santa will actually be Rice dressed up as him.
“I'm definitely taking that bet,” joked Boise State senior Justinian Jessup. “I'm putting a lot of money on that.”
But, of course, the biggest reason for the trip is basketball.
Boise State flew to the islands on Thursday to give the players a couple of days to enjoy themselves before tipping off in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. The Broncos (6-4) open the three-game tournament against Georgia Tech at 3 p.m. MST on Sunday in a game aired on ESPN2. During the tournament, Boise State will play either Houston or Portland on Monday, with Ball State, Washington, UTEP and Hawaii on the other side of the bracket.
After having Tuesday off for Christmas Eve, the Broncos will play their final game of the tournament Wednesday before flying back to Boise.
“It's a business trip, but I always make sure they take time to look around and enjoy the time together,” said Rice. “Especially at the holidays, I want them to appreciate the time together. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be doing this over Christmas.”
While Rice estimates that this will be the first time in Hawaii for half his players, he has experience coaching there. Rice took the Broncos to the Diamond Head Classic in 2013, where the Broncos beat Hawaii and South Carolina before falling to Iowa State in the championship game.
He also took Boise State to Hawaii in 2011, his first season with the Broncos, while both Boise State and Hawaii were members of the WAC. In that game, Rice remembers, he had the Broncos participate in an outdoor shoot-around before the game, giving players a different experience for the trip.
“I want to make sure they see a little bit of it, they take in the forest or the trees,” Rice said. “Not just the gym and back. I want them to experience and get a feel for it. There's a luau for all the teams that we go to, so they get a little bit of culture stuff, and then going to Pearl Harbor, I think, is a great thing to do without wearing them out. It will be a great experience for them.”
But even with all they have planned, the Broncos know there is one goal for the trip.
“Our first two days we're not playing,” said Jessup. “So we'll get out, see some stuff, probably have some good dinners. But once Sunday comes, it's all business and we're going to be locked in.”
The Broncos will get a boost with their games in Hawaii, as mid-year transfer Abu Kigab is eligible to play for the Broncos after sitting out the first semester.
Kigab arrived to Boise in January from the University of Oregon, where he averaged 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in 10 games during the 2018-19 season. He will have a year and a half of eligibility left to play for Boise State.
“He's like '(This Is) Spinal Tap', most people's volume stops at 10, his goes to 11,” Rice said, referring to the 1984 movie. “Well, he's going to be so excited to play, the thing goes to about 20. So we just got keep him a little calm. I just don't want him to go in there and in two minutes, he's fouled out. He's going to be aggressive and flying around.”