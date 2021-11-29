BOISE — Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice is asking fans to “stick with this team” a few days after one of the worst losses in program history.
The Broncos, who were on a 2-game winning streak and building momentum early in the year, came crashing down with a dismal home effort that Rice admitted made him “sick to my stomach” to watch.
Boise State shot a program-worst 22.4 percent from the field and scored just 39 points — the lowest in 12 years with Rice as head coach — in losing 46-39 to a CSU Bakersfield team ranked nearly 200 spots below the Broncos in most metrics.
“You think you’ve seen it all coaching a long, long time and I guess I hadn’t seen it all,” Rice said Monday. “It was a weird accumulation where everything went wrong shooting the ball. I’ve never seen anything like that in all my years of coaching and hopefully I’ll never have to see that again.”
The Broncos (3-3) will look to get back on track Tuesday when they host Saint Louis at 7 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena. The Billikens (6-1) are coming off a championship in the Cancun Challenge last weekend.
Boise State made just 6 of 32 shots from 3-point range (18.75 percent) against CSU Bakersfield. Only five guys scored, and just one had more than nine points.
It was a hard game to watch, which is why Rice thanked the fans for mostly staying positive. He said he only heard one fan yell something negative on his way off the court.
One reason Rice was encouraged and said fans should be too? The Broncos played with good effort and energy and moved the ball — they just couldn’t make any shots.
“The ball just didn’t go in the hoop,” Rice said. “So stick with them. The home court means so much to them. They know what those fans sat through the other night and for them to come back and support us, that would be huge and power us through.”
Rice admitted that Boise State, which typically is a strong offensive team that scores a lot of points, may have to win more games with its defense this year. And the Broncos have played strong defense already, which is reason for optimism.
The challenge is getting players to buy in to winning with that kind of style.
“We haven’t been in the past as comfortable with the grind it out, defensive struggles but when you look at our team and our numbers, that’s kind of who we are,” Rice said. “We have to be a little more confident with who we are that we can win games with our defense.
"We were in position to win that game. It was more our frustration of it not going the way we wanted to.”
Rice admitted he plans to tinker with the lineup and player rotation to try and find better combinations moving forward. The five best players might not always be the best lineup.
“I have to do a better job of having a handle on our chemistry because sometimes you can’t just throw your five best out there,” Rice said. “You look at some of the great teams we’ve had here and they always had a glue guy and a ball mover.
“I think I have to do a better job getting the lineups in a fashion that those guys are always out there. It’s not just find me our five best scorers and let it rip.”
It figures to be another physical, defensive battle against the Billikens — which the Broncos are becoming accustomed to.
“It’s another grinder, another physical team,” Rice said. “You look at all the teams we’ve played and there’s no coach in the country that would say oh I’d love to play those teams because they are grinders.
“Saint Louis has that SEC physicality and they are big and athletic and they’ve got a point guard who is maybe one of the best facilitators in the country. They have a lot of guys that can play and a lot of talent.”